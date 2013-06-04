Look who got married!

Congratulations, Jennifer Hawkins!

29-year-old model Jennifer Hawkins married her significant other of eight years, Jake Wall, today.

According to WHO, the pair married in a very secretive and highly intimate in Uluwatu, Bali, at the Semara resort on Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently the model picked a dress from “Myer’s stable of sought after designers.”

Private Sydney columnist Andrew Hornery also revealed details of the wedding, reporting that it took place “under a heavy veil of secrecy… with teams of SAS-trained bodyguards hired to thwart pesky paparazzi and rival reporters from doing anything that could jeopardise the exclusive deal Hawkins, via her manager Sean Anderson, had signed with Woman’s Day magazine, estimated to be worth between $300,000 and $500,000.”

Apparently even the day of the wedding “was scheduled to fit in with Woman’s Day’s publishing deadlines.”

Jennifer and Jake met in Newcastle in 2005 and got engaged 18 months ago.

and in other celebrity news…

1. ‘I’m a lesbian’ – Glee star comes out.

Glee star Charice Pempengco – who plays Sunshine Corazon on all-singing, all-dancing high-school drama – has revealed that she is gay during an interview on Filipino television show The Buzz.

When pressed by the host about her sexuality, Charice revealed that she is gay.

Charice told the host, “Yes, I am a tomboy [term for lesbian] … I don’t know what’s the problem with that. Because for me, there isn’t a problem with that.”

During the interview she became overwhelmed, and broke down in tears.

The singer continued, “Now, I feel free. I can go out of the house without fear and be certain that I’m not stepping on anybody’s toes.”

Charice felt compelled to to her fans, saying, “Now, I’d like to ask for forgiveness to those who aren’t able to understand.” But she also said, “I just wanna say thank you personally to all my fans, to all the people who are still supporting me, who are still there for me, and honestly I am very, very happy.”

2. Kim Kardashian is going to do WHAT after giving birth to make herself look younger?

3. Does women’s empowerment have to involve leather hotpants?

On Sunday night, the Chime for Change’s Sound of Change concert took place in London, as part of Gucci’s worldwide campaign to raise awareness of empowerment for women and girls.

Celebrity performers at the concert included the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Rita Ora.

The star-studded concert was clearly for a good cause – but has also received considerable criticism. Why? Because of what the female performers were wearing.

The Daily Mail collected tweets that were published during the performance.

I am all about female empowerment in every form. I am, But why does it have to be celebrated in spike heels & knickers every time? #beyonce Beyonce is singing At Last in leather knickers while quotes from Rosa Parks and Princess Diana blare on the screen behind her #empowerment … about girl empowerment and you get Jennifer Lopez in a concert barely dressed shaking her ass!! True sexism send z message… ugh. JLo looks good but [slutty] in what she’s wearing. How can she be singing for empowerment of women when she’s dressed like that? Huge concert promoting female empowerment… and Beyoncé’s backing dancers are all wearing thongs

Despite their individual outfit choices, the stars were committed to the cause.

While on stage, Beyonce told the crowd, “Women’s rights, it’s something that has always been something close to my heart. I know now being a mother it is really important that I can do what I can and use my voice … There are women around the world that don’t have a voice so we have to use our voices and raise awareness and be part of something where we can leave a legacy and help improve this world.”

Jennifer Lopez also spoke, saying, “I believe my girls out there deserve the best education. They deserve the best in health. And I believe in justice for my girls everywhere.”

The performance also included a speech from Liberian peace activist and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee.

The concert raised more than $4 million dollars for the cause. Click through the gallery below for some of the star’s outfits.

4. A public service announcement has been created, urging people to stop being so obsessed with Amanda Bynes’ life. Click to watch the ad.

5. Is Kanye West a Krappy Dad?

In a recent interview, Kim K’s stepdad Bruce Jenner admitted that he’s only met Kim’s partner and the father of his soon to be granddaughter once. One. Time.

On Hollywood gossip show Extra, Jenner told host Maria Menounos that Kanye has barely been around during Kim’s pregnancy, saying:

“Actually, I have only met him once. He’s never … he’s not around. He was in Paris the whole time writing, and he just hasn’t been around.”

Many have been calling him a dead-beat dad but… Considering ‘being around’ means being followed by the Kardashian Kameras 24/7, maybe he’s the only one in the family with a bit of sense.

6. Michael Douglas’ ex wife has spoken out about his HPV and Catherine Zeta Jones will NOT be impressed. Details here.

7. Will Smith’s new film has been slammed for being Scientology propaganda.

After Earth, produced by and starring Will Smith and his Jayden, has been the biggest flop of the Hollywood star’s career. It cost $130 million to make and has so far only raked in $27 million. Not chump change but certainly not a lot by blockbuster standards.

But people haven’t talking about the film’s box-office failure so much as it’s alleged Scientology agenda. The original story idea for the film came from Smith himself, who has never admitted to being an official member of the church, but does own and run a school in LA based on its teachings. He has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the organisation. Hmmm…

Many similarities between the film’s themes and Scientology teachings have been noted, such as a suit that works like the famous Scientology ‘e-meter’ and the discussion of becoming ‘clear’ from one’s emotions in order to be a supreme being. But most striking is the film’s epic final shot – a volcano that look just like the one on the cover of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s best selling book: