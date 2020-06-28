10 family-friendly glamping sites around Australia that'll convince you to jump in the car.

The great outdoors is calling. With international travel off the cards for the time being, why not gather your family and head off on an Aussie nature-based adventure?

Glamping is a bunch of fun for the whole family, from the little kids engaging with wildlife, to the pre-teens stoking the fire and yep, romantic stargazing evenings for the parents.

Now’s your opportunity to explore Australia’s most dramatically beautiful landscapes, complete with creature comforts. Read on to discover the top 10 glamping spots in Australia and get inspired for your next getaway.

Watch: This study shows that holidays help you live longer. Post continues below.

Habitat Noosa Everglades Ecocamp. Image: Supplied

The Sunshine Coast is always a winner for a fun filled family trip. Habitat is nestled in the pristine Noosa Everglades region.

A serene environment set on 65 acres of natural bushland with 500 metres of direct private access to the Noosa River.

Habitat Ecocamp Ariel View. Image: Supplied.

There’s loads of watercraft available to hire or feel free to bring your own. The on-site kiosk serves up tasty snacks and delightful coffee all day, or check out the CootharaBAR Bar & Bistro for a generous feed and a few boutique beers.

The spacious all weather tents provide your family with all you need for an epic glamping trip in the Sunny Coast wilderness. Tip: book ahead to secure your spot and select your favourite eco-adventure tours.

Habitat Ecocamp Glamping Tent. Image: Supplied.

Turon Gates Glamping. Image: Supplied.

"Serenity now" should be the tagline for a family glamping break at Turon Gates.

This tranquil property, spread over a huge 6000 acres, is just a few hours drive from Sydney in the Blue Mountains. The self-catering glamping tents are right near a crystal clear trout stream (great fishing) and the grounds feature an abundance of wildlife such as kangaroos, wombats, platypus, echidnas, possums, and bush lizards.

Kids absolutely love this authentic bush hideaway and it’s pet friendly too.

Turon Gates Glamping bathroom. Image: Supplied.

Rottnest Island Discovery. Image: Supplied.

Located behind the iconic sand dunes of Pinky Beach, Discovery Rottnest boasts breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean coastline.

Sleeping under the stars in a luxury (yet affordable) eco tent is an experience you'll remember forever.

Glamping Rottnest Island tent interior. Image: Supplied.

Disconnect from the world and reconnect with your loved ones – it’s the great Australian family holiday reimagined at an eco-friendly escape.

Kids of all ages will have a ball exploring the wonders of Rottnest Island and if you’re lucky they may even score a coveted Quokka selfie.

Tip: there’s a series of gentle walking trails that traverse Rottnest. Be sure to take your hiking shoes, swimmers, a hat and enjoy! Or, simply laze poolside and enjoy those magic Western Australian sunsets.

4. PARADISE COUNTRY FARMSTAY, GOLD COAST (QLD)

Paradise Country Farm Stay. Image: Supplied.

Okay, this place offers unique farmstay accommodation that will totally impress animal lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Choose the family eco-tent (with or without ensuite) and get ready to have a fantastic Queensland holiday. This is an authentic farmstay experience like no other.

Think: rise and shine at sunrise and join in on egg collecting, animal feeds and cow milking.

Or, how about a sunset spent relaxing on the hill for outdoor games, wine tasting and a visit from the local farm animals? Closing the day roasting marshmallows around the campfire with your family is the ultimate glamping high.

Hint: their package deal prices include entry to affiliated theme parks such as Wet & Wild, Sea World and Movie World.

Hideaway Carabita. Image: Supplied.

Nestled between the glamour of the Gold Coast and the boho vibe of Byron Bay, you'll find the Hideaway at Cabarita Beach.

Hideaway Carabita interior. Image: Supplied.

It's the perfect boutique glamping base for a northern NSW escape. Your seaside luxe tent set-up is a picture perfect example of a stylish family holiday. The facilities are truly top-notch and include: the Cypress communal room, on-site carpark, direct beach access, BBQ’s, and unlimited Wi-Fi. Plus, the Hideaway is close to a bunch of family friendly eateries if you’re skipping the fireside cook up.

Wildman Wilderness lodge. Image: Supplied.

Want to get off the grid? If you're seeking a family friendly Australian outback experience, it’s the Wildman Wilderness Lodge in the Northern Territory for you.

The remote location, two hours east of Darwin and on the edge of the Kakadu National Park, only adds to the allure.

To take a glamping holiday here is to immerse your family in Australia's last frontier of unique and unspoilt adventure.

The spacious safari tents (there’s only 15 on-site) cater to families and reflect the beauty of the surrounding wilderness. Be sure to check out their incredible wildlife tours too.

Paperbark Camp. Image: Supplied.

G’day Jervis Bay. Paperbark Camp is located just a few hours' drive south of Sydney in beautiful Jervis Bay (a regular winner in the world’s best beaches rankings).

You’ll want to book a spot here well in advance as it’s an immensely popular holiday destination for good reason.

So beautiful! Image: Supplied.

The African-inspired canvas safari tents have been thoughtfully placed among the soaring eucalyptus and paperbark trees, built above the ground to give privacy and comfort and capture the sea breeze.

Do as much or as little as you like here. Either way, you’re guaranteed the kids will love mountain biking, canoeing, and surfing the nearby beach breaks.

Truffle Lodge. Image: Supplied.

Truffle Lodge sits regally on the edge of the majestic Derwent River in Tasmania.

Although it’s not suitable for large families, it makes our list because it’s the perfect place for a couples escape with a baby and/or toddler in tow.

The natural beauty here is absolutely stunning. The tents are essentially like a five star hotel under canvas – true story. We love that the luxe tents feature large decks with hammocks and rocking chairs looking out to the river.

The separate ensuites with handmade wooden bathtubs and rain showers add a special touch too. Hint: at the right time of year you could be fortunate enough to see the Aurora Australis light up the Tasmanian skyline.

Phillip Island Glamping. Image: Supplied.

Contact Phillip Island Glamping, choose your island camping spot and have them come and set it all up. These guys are all about creating memorable beachside glamping trips on Phillip Island – all you need to do is pack your bags and food. They'll provide the rest - literally.

Phillip Island Glamping interior. Image: Supplied.

Your package includes everything you could ever need, from bedding to blankets, a heater and lamp, a Bluetooth speaker, umbrella, towels, kitchenware, an outdoor table set-up and an esky.

Hint: the Cowes Foreshore Tourist Park is a top spot to book as it has stacks of kid-friendly activities.

The South Coast is busily recovering from the recent bushfire disaster.

By booking your glamping trip here you’re certain to be helping the local economy. Flash Camp has ventured back into the South Coast hinterland, and in the upper reaches of the Shoalhaven River you will find Camp Hollow, comprising of six five metre bell tents.

This secluded destination is ideal for a group of families to take over, with its open communal areas and great cooking facilities.

Tip: help rebuild the natural habitat here by purchasing native flora plants to sow yourself on the site. How cool it would be to return again and again as the kids age and see the trees you planted thriving.

Note: most of the properties listed are currently open but some are waiting it out a few more weeks. Best to double check your travel dates before booking.



Feature Image: Supplied.