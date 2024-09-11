Gisèle Pélicot's bravery should never be forgotten.

This story discusses sexual assault.

Before 2020, Gisèle Pélicot believed her marriage was a happy one. A marriage, spanning 50 years, that had not only stood the test of time, but also survived multiple health and financial crises.

Gisèle had even forgiven her husband for filming up the skirts of three unsuspecting women, a crime he was arrested for. He told Gisèle it was a "once-off" and she believed him.

But in November, 2020 – two months after the arrest – the 72-year-old grandmother from France was summoned to a police station. Gisèle assumed it was about the same case. She was wrong.

Instead, the officer asked Gisèle about her sex life; about swingers and threesomes. Shocked, Gisèle told the officer, "no", she was a "one man woman".

"I couldn't bear any man's hands on me, other than my husband's," she told them.

"Scenes of horror."

Then she was shown the images. Images of her — although she didn't recognise herself at first — lying unconscious in her own bed; strange men raping her as her body lay limp.