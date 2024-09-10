For 10 years, Gisele's husband invited countless strangers to rape her. Not one of them reported it.

Mazan is a little town nestled in the South of France. With a population of just over 6,000 people, it's the kind of place where you know your neighbours. A quaint and charming 'hidden gem' tucked into the heart of Provence.
But for years, some people in Mazan carried a sinister secret. For nearly a decade a man in their midst was offering up his wife of 50 years to be raped, allegedly by at least 72 different men more than 90 times. She was drugged and unconscious for all of it.
Most of her alleged attackers were locals, and yet not a single person raised the alarm. Not to Gisèle. Not to the police.
Dominique Pélicot is accused of crushing sleeping pills into his wife Gisèle's food and sexually assaulting her, admitting to welcoming others inside their home to do the same in a series of crimes that have shocked the world.
