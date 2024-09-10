For 10 years, Gisele's husband invited countless strangers to rape her. Not one of them reported it.

It started while they lived near Paris in 2011. Two years later, they moved to Mazan, where it continued for another seven.

A local councillor, a nurse, a journalist, a former police officer, a prison guard, a soldier, a firefighter, a truck driver and a civil servant are all among Gisèle's alleged rapists.

They were men within her community. Men who would have perhaps seen her out and about shopping and sipping coffee at a cafe. Men who might have nodded their head in greeting as she entered their shop or passed by their office.

It wasn't one of these men, but the police, who broke the unthinkable news to the now 71-year-old, after they started investigating her husband for filming up women's skirts at the local supermarket. They found a folder on a hard drive labelled 'abuses' that showed video and photo evidence of her body being violated.

Her only sign something was wrong was cognitive decline and fatigue that she now knows was caused by being repeatedly drugged. Her hair was falling out, she was losing weight and she was getting unexplained STDs. This was all being orchestrated by a man who she loved and adored, and who she thought loved and adored her. The father to her three children who were also completely unaware of what their dad was doing to their mum inside their bedroom.

Not a single one of Gisele's abusers alerted the police, despite many of their defences in court being that they were "helping a couple live out their fantasies."

They were recruited on websites and chatrooms with titles like 'Without Her Knowing' where they'd have vile conversations with Dominique about what they planned to do to her.