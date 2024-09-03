For a decade, Gisèle was allegedly drugged and abused by 72 strangers. Her husband orchestrated it.

Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault.

It's the case that has shocked France and led to protests outside of an Avignon court house.

For 50 years, Dominique and Gisèle [last name omitted] were married.

But for a decade of their marriage, Gisèle was being raped without her knowledge — drugged and sexually assaulted by dozens and dozens of men. It was all orchestrated by the man who was supposed to love her.

Leading up to 2020, Gisèle said her health had been on the decline. She was losing hair and weight, and her mind wasn't at all what it used to be. She would often forget whole days, and experience blurry dream-like trances. Her loved ones assumed she had Alzheimer's. But the cause of her cognitive decline and fatigue was far more sinister.

Four years ago, she was summoned to a local police station in southern France. Gisèle was 68 years old when she was told by police what they suspected her husband had been doing to her.

Authorities had identified at least 92 alleged rapes, committed by 72 men against Gisèle.

Dominique is accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show. For years, he had been crushing sleeping pills into her food and drink to put her into unconsciousness. He has since pleaded guilty to these assaults.

Police say the defendant filmed many of the rapes as well, with that footage assisting with the investigation.