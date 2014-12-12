News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

This little girl just gave her two deaf parents a very special Christmas gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaaaand Christmas cutie of the week goes to…

Five-year-old Claire Koch for an outstanding performance in her kindergarten Christmas show that her parents will never forget.

That’s Claire in the middle, undercover as an unremarkable kindergartener.

While her fellow kindergarteners were using generic hand motions like a bunch of… kindergarteners, Claire signed the entire show in American Sign Languageto surprise her two deaf parents.

Here’s her doing “Santa is His Name-O”.

And Clare-O was her name-O.

Here’s her glowing like Rudolph’s red nose.

Like a lightbulb!

And killing it in “I Have a Little Dreidel”.

Best. Present. Ever. And actually one too sweet for words, so watch the video.

Tags: christmas , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended