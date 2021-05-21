5 cocktails you can make at home this weekend.

Gin is my drink of choice. I'm a G&T girl for life.

As much as I love my tonic, I love a cocktail more. But $22 at the bar? I think not.

We’re making cocktails at home this weekend.

So grab your Gordon’s Gin, and prepare to impress your guests (and also yourself... and also your Instagram followers).

The three flavours of Gordon’s Gin we’re working with are their new Sicilian Lemon, which is the perfect balance of zesty lemon and their original botanicals like peppery juniper berries. We're also working with their Premium Pink, which gives us the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant. I'm also excited to get my hands on their new Mediterranean Orange, which makes me feel like I'm on an island somewhere (only in my head for now). I’m excited, let’s shake!

Let's shake! Drink responsibly. Image: Instagram @gordonsginau

1. Gin & Lemon Fizz

The Gin Fizz is a simple, classic cocktail dating back to the late 1800s that you can order at any bar, and I personally love a zesty, full-blown lemon experience. We’re subbing out classic gin for Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin, and I'm stoked about this decision. Here’s what you’ll need to make two cocktails:

60ml Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Distilled Gin

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15ml simple syrup (equal parts sugar & water brought to the boil until the sugar is dissolved, then cooled to a syrup)

Soda water (to the top)

Fresh lemon slice to garnish, OR if you’re feeling extra fancy: a dehydrated lemon slice

Ice

This one is so easy, promise. Add everything but the soda water to a shaker and shake it (like a polaroid picture), then strain into a glass and top with the soda water. Garnish with your lemon slice and happy days.

This is the perfect cocktail with a sour, sophisticated flavour palette to pair with fresh seafood, or to accompany an alfresco Italian dinner of pizza and pasta. Please invite me, I’ll be there. Makes 0.9 standard drinks per serve.

Image: Supplied.

2. Raspberry Collins

Similarly to the Gin Fizz, the Tom Collins is a classic. Everyone knows (and loves) Tom. Who is he? Who knows. But I wanted to put a fruity twist on him. So I thought that our perfect match would be the Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, which is everyone’s favourite gin right now. It's made with berries and a lil burst of redcurrant. Sign me up, basically. Here’s what you’ll need to make two cocktails:

60ml Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin

Fresh raspberries

20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

Soda water

Ice

Mint

First, we’re going to muddle some raspberries in the bottom of our glass: don’t be shy with these, we want to make sure there's raspberry in every sip. Then we pour everything except for the soda water into a shaker, shake, and then pour over ice into our raspberry filled glass. Add a couple of whole raspberries to garnish, plus a mint leaf.

This cocktail is perfect for drinks with the girls. I’m thinking sunset, rooftop, Instagram-cheers-boomerang. Perfectly paired with a Charcuterie Board of cheeses, cured meats, nuts, dried fruits and fresh berries. You are officially the hostess with the mostest, congratulations. Makes 0.9 standard drinks per serve.

Image: Supplied.

3. Bee’s Knees

I first tried this cocktail in a hole-in-the-wall bar in Sydney. The kind of bar that is hidden away from the street, and you need insider knowledge to discover it. I was meeting a friend for a catchup and when the bartender came to ask what we’d like, we said "surprise us, we like gin". It was delicious. The perfect blend of botanical gin and sweet honey. But let's add an orange twist with Gordon's new bad boy (I have eagerly been awaiting for this to hit shops). Here’s what you’ll need to make two cocktails:

60ml Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange Distilled Gin

15ml freshly squeezed orange juice

15ml honey syrup (you make this the same way as the sugar syrup, but swap out the sugar for good quality honey)

Put all ingredients together in a shaker (you know what to do by now, you're nailing it), and then strain over ice into a glass. Garnish with an orange rind twist.

This is such a low maintenance cocktail and is perfect for when someone drops by on a Sunday afternoon. The honey and orange would pair perfectly with grazing nibbles. Think grilled halloumi, dips and hard cheeses.

Tip: You could also make this with Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin and fresh lemon juice if that’s more up your alley. She's versatile. Makes 0.9 standard drinks per serve.

Image: Supplied.

4. French 75

The French 75 is a champagne and gin cocktail. My two favourite things. This one is perfect for a celebration. I'm thinking promotions, new apartment, breakup, engagement or just celebrating the end of a big week at work. Here’s what you’ll need to make two cocktails:

50ml Gordon’s Sicilian Lemon Gin

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15ml simple syrup

50ml champagne (or sparkling wine)

Lemon rind twist

You know the drill by now. Add everything, except for the bubbles and the garnish, to the shaker and do your thing. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne. Pop your lemon rind twist on top and enjoy. The girls and guys that come round to your place will love this with a delicious lemon drizzle celebration cake, maybe even blueberry scones with jam and cream for a high tea. Just a little bit fancy. Makes approximately 1 standard drink.

Image: Supplied.

5. Frozen Strawberry Slushie

Forget Frosé. We’re making slushies, but Grown Up Edition (using gin). This is fruity and sweet and perfect for a summer event... maybe a backyard picnic, BBQ or sunset drinks. You’ll need a decent blender to crush up the ice, and these ingredients to make two cocktails:

60ml Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin

15ml simple syrup

The juice of 2 limes, freshly squeezed

300g of frozen strawberries (if you prefer another berry, go for it)

Soda water

Lime wedges and/or a mint leaf to garnish

Put everything into the blender, except for the soda water, and blend it up. Pulse the soda water through when you’ve reached the desired consistency for your slushie. If you want a thinner consistency, add more soda water. Pour into a glass and top with a fresh lime wedge and/or a mint leaf.

Image: Supplied.

I’m accepting all thank yous in advance for establishing you as the master mixologist within your friendship circle, and all that’s left to say now is cheers.

Time for a cheeky G&T with Gordon's? What's your flavour? Tell us in the comments below which Gordon's Gin you'd love to try next.

Feature Image: Supplied.