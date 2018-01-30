Gigi and Bella Hadid just put that photo of you and your sister to shame.

Do you love your sister? How much?

Enough to let her share your Netflix account without paying a cent? Lend her that expensive new top you spent months saving for even though you haven’t even worn it yet?

Either way, it’s clearly not as much as Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The famous model sisters have just been unveiled as the joint March cover girls for British Vogue and let’s just say, their spread puts your sister selfie to shame.

The issue features a double cover with either Gigi or Bella on the front.

But the real, ahem, kicker is the shoot inside.

The pair were shot by photographer Steven Meisel for a fashion spread with, erm, no fashion to be seen.

Yes the sisters are nakey. And no, this is not a cute sibling-as-toddlers-at-bathtime kind of nuddy photo.

You mean you DON’T take pics with your sister like this?

People are confused, to say the least.

“Inappropriate and disturbing to say the least. Vogue is a FASHION magazine – we buy it to see clothes. I can’t imagine why anyone would think this was the kind of image the customer wanted. With all the scandals going on in the fashion industry, you then come up with this??,” wrote one commenter on the magazine’s Instagram account.



Listen: Ever wondered what a model gets paid? Chelsea Bonner knows. Post continues after audio.



“Disturbing and weird” and “Am I the only one who thinks this is a little weird?” added others.

Others were quick to appreciate the “artistic” nature of the pictures.

What do you reckon?