Eight Etsy gifts that support women around the world.

Don’t you wish you could find Christmas gifts that are beautiful, unique AND change the world?

Well, it looks like all your Christmases have come at once. This year, Etsy have teamed up with Plan International’s Because I Am A Girl initiative, to help you find the perfect gifts for Christmas that also support women.

Etsy is known for its beautifully crafted, handmade items, and this Christmas, hundreds of Etsy sellers around Australia have pledged to #makeforgood and create products inspired by the Because I Am A Girl mission to create a silver lining for girls living in poverty. They’ve committed to donating at least 20% of sales proceeds from the #makeforgood products they create. You can read more about the campaign here.

The collection is available at etsy.me/makeforgood until 24 December.

To celebrate this initiative, we’ve put together 8 beautiful Etsy gift ideas for the women in our lives. Whether it’s mothers, daughters, sisters, aunties, friends, or grandmothers, here are 8 gifts for women, that support women.

#1. This stunning silver textured ring from Adelaide based seller Hotch Karat is the perfect special gift for a daughter or daughter-in-law (Ahem, Mum).



#2. The matriach of the family deserves something very special at Christmas. Engrave a message or the names of children or grandchildren on this hand stamped personalised necklace from Adelaide seller, One Of A Kind By Silvia.



#3. This handmade fringe necklace, from Made By Astrid, makes a bold statement and compliments any outfit. A perfect Christmas gift for women of all ages.



#4. A handpoured ‘Asleep in the Clouds’ candle by Melbourne based seller Bon Lux is a peaceful addition to any home, and makes a great gift for the candle-obsessed among us.



#5. This silver heart soap from Sydney based seller Cleanse With Benefits is a beautiful gift for the woman who could do with some pampering after Christmas.



#6. Have a friend or family member who is inspired by travel? These gorgeous prints from Hello Emilie’s travels might be just what they need.



#7. This cosmetics bag from Coolibah Creations has a literal silver lining, as well as a silver lining for women and girls living in poverty.



#8. It’s been a whole year since last Christmas, and you’ve definitely said and done things to your sister and/or friends that you’re not proud of. This bracelet set from Albury based seller Aberrant Ginger is the ultimate gift to get them to forgive you.



With these 8 gift ideas, you can do something special for the women in your life, while helping women and girls around the world at the same time.