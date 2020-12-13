In July, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested. This is what her life is like in jail now.

It has been five months since Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier.

The charges followed a months-long search for the 58-year-old, who disappeared after Epstein’s alleged suicide in prison. If found guilty, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison.

The daughter of the late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, she has now been in jail for five months, with reports she is planning to propose a nearly $30 million bail package with the hopes of being freed by Christmas, which is also her birthday.

Watch the trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Here is what you need to know about Maxwell’s path to prison and her life behind bars.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name and face have become synonymous with the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Before his death, prosecutors were preparing to argue that the 66-year-old billionaire had brought “dozens” of women, including some who were underage, to his mansions in New York and Florida for sexual encounters with himself and a host of his wealthy friends.

But following his alleged suicide in 2019, officials were forced to pivot their focus to his reported accomplices. Chief among them was Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend. She has been named by a number of Epstein’s alleged victims, including Virginia Giuffre, as a primary co-conspirator; a “madam” whom Epstein had tasked with recruiting young women into his circle by offering them what seemed to be legitimate employment.

On July 2 this year, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire, where the FBI said she had been hiding.