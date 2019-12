By MAMAMIA ROGUE

It’s got K-Rudd. It’s got Tony. And Bronwyn and Boris and Clive and Penny. And Jules!

It’s got ’em all. And they’re all singing about Joe Hockey. Because OBVIOUSLY.

With thanks to the clearly hilarious Hugh Atkin, who created ‘Get Hockey’ with this disclaimer: “Apologies to Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams.”

Worth it.

