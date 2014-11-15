News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Don't sit on public toilet seats? You will after this...

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you public toilet hoverer? Do you squat over the bowl, making sure to never let it come into contact with your skin? Do you hold in Number 2’s for hours just so you can wait until you get home to use the dunny?

Well, turns out you’ve been straining your thigh muscles in vain.

If the idea of sitting on a public toilet makes you do this:

Then you might want to listen up to this news story from Buzzfeed.

They interviewed, Kelly Reynolds, one of the world’s foremost experts on the spread of germs, and this is what she had to say about public toilet seats:

“There are very few germs that can actually be transmitted from the seat to your skin… The germs you should be worried about are the ones passed along the fecal-oral route, meaning they have to get to your mouth. There’s very few things you can get as a skin infection (from sitting on a public toilet).”

So that’s that. Unless you decide to lick the seat in a public bathroom, you’ll probably be fine.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook

Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]

Tags: social-media , health-and-wellbeing , women

Related Stories

Recommended