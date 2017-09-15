Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

IT’S FINALLY THE WEEKEND, GLORIOUS READER PEOPLE.

1. Ex-Bachelorette Georgia Love used last night’s Bachelor finale to share a very important message



While all eyes were glued to Channel 10’s The Bachelor finale last night, Georgia Love used her platform and the occasion to share a very important message, with a very important video.

“Because every bachelor and bachelorette deserves their own finale. Please, please vote yes,” she wrote, alongside a video produced by the Vote Yes campaign.

Because, if you haven’t heard: love is love is love. And Love herself is right: every bachelor and bachelorette does deserve their own finale.

2. J-Law finds the prospect of motherhood less appealing with every passing year

Because every woman over the age of 25 should absolutely be questioned as to why they haven't used their uterus yet, Jennifer Lawrence - in an interview with E! about her work, no less - was asked if she was feeling the "pangs" of motherhood yet.

The dream. What's a woman without a kid?

She was, however, beautifully articulate in her response.

In short? Nope.

"Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work!

"When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...[shocked face]."

3. Prince William shares details about son George's first week of school

Prince William has given insight into how everyone's favourite Prince George has handled the very first week at school.

“It’s been an interesting week,” he told patients in a visit to a Liverpool hospital on Thursday.

"Interesting", perhaps hinting to the fact a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary outside Prince George's school on Wednesday?

He went on to say "most of the parents were in floods of tears" on the very first day of school, but that "the kids were all fine".

We've seen the photos. George was just fine. Because of course he was.

4. Here's how Tony Abbott's daughter Frances will be voting in the SSM plebiscite



Frances Abbott, the daughter of former Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, has pledged her name to the 'YES' campaign for the marriage equality postal survey.

Despite her father being a ferocious 'NO' campaigner, the fitness blogger has posted on Instagram, declaring her support.

"I don't really care much for politics," she wrote. "But I do really care a lot for love. All love is good. Let's celebrate it."

Frances isn't the first in the Abbott family to break ranks from her father, with his sister, Christine Forster, a heavy proponent for 'YES'.

In a column for The Australian, Mr Abbott wrote that the issue had the potential to break down families.

“Same-sex marriage is a tough issue. It divides families; it splits political parties; often enough, it tears at individuals, too.”

Don't worry, that sounds kinda... hyperbolic... to us too.

FYI: If you haven't already joined the 'YES' campaign, you can jump on board here.

5. How Kelly Clarkson was the ultimate feminist friend to Kesha

Singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up about the lengths she had to go to break away from producer and songwriter, Dr Luke.

Dr Luke, who has been accused of abusing fellow singer, Kesha, reportedly blackmailed Clarkson to write songs with him. Speaking to Mo' Bounce, the 35-year-old said that the record company was threatening to hold her record if she didn't work with him.

"I was so frustrated that I was forced to work," Clarkson said. "Basically, they were going to sit on my record unless I did what they wanted and I was so frustrated because I literally said, 'Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path'."

Despite working on the song, Clarkson's view of Dr Luke meant she refused writing credits, and subsequently, millions of dollars.

"I don't want my name near his. I don't even want—I want to pretend this didn't happen in my life and I want to forget it," she said.

"There's hundreds of thousands of dollars gone because of that... or millions actually. That song was huge. "I was making a point to the people working with me going, 'This is how much I didn't want to do this.' I don't care about the money. I don't care about, 'Oh, you're going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.' That's not what holds weight in my life."

