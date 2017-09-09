A year ago, Bachelorette‘s Georgia Love was celebrating her mother’s birthday at her favourite place, Villa St Maxime on the French Riviera.

In 2017, things look a little different.

A year after she started dating plumber Lee Elliott, the pair have been travelling around Italy and France (with a surprise stopover to the place they first declared their love in Singapore) to celebrate Georgia’s birthday and the wedding of a close friend.

But the 29-year-old also revealed a more family-focused reason behind the trip: to remember her mum, Belinda, who passed away just 24 hours after the final episode of Love’s Bachelorette season went to air last year.

With her sister and father by her side, Georgia shared a snap on Instagram, telling her fans that her “family photo looks a little different this year”.

“We should be here celebrating your birthday as we were last year, instead we’ve left a piece of you to rest in your favourite ‘happy place’,” she captioned the photo, adding the day was “one of the hardest yet”.

“We miss you so much Maman,” she wrote.

Georgia shared an image of her family – mum, dad and sister Katie – from the same spot a year ago. This year, the picture also featured Georgia’s boyfriend Lee and Katie’s fiancé Robbie.

Love’s mother was just 60 years old when she died, and had only been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six months before her death.

Seven weeks before she died, Georgia and her mother took a trip to Europe.

Georgia’s heartfelt post was flooded with messages of support and love from friends and fans.

“Such a beautiful place to remember your mum and be in her happy place… this is such a special photo and I’m sure your mum would be so happy for you,” one fan wrote.

“Thinking of you all and sending love,” Lee’s sister Kristy commented.

