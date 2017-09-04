Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

The weekend has come and gone, and with it arose some truly wonderful celebrity happenings that would almost certainly never happen on days Monday through Friday.

From George Clooney’s baby brain to Taylor Swift’s best friend behaviour, consider your daily catch-up dose served.

George Clooney explains his and Amal’s criteria for naming their twins.

Celebrity baby names are somewhat of an Olympic sport in Hollywood. That is, except for George and Amal Clooney.

Welcoming twins in June, the couple announced their infants were conservatively named Alexander and Ella. The reason, Clooney explained to Entertainment Tonight this week, was simple.

"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged... So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald." Above all, though, Clooney revealed that it was important that the twins didn't have "really dumb names."

While on the topic of his new life as a dad, Clooney also shared some insight into what the past two months have looked like for he and Amal.

"They [babies] start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already... He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats." Ella, however, is "very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god."

Taylor Swift spent the weekend on bridesmaid's duty.

Between appearing at the VMAs and dropping the second track from her forthcoming album, Taylor Swift somehow found the time to serve as bridesmaid to one of her oldest high school friends, Abagail Anderson, this weekend.

As many Swift fans will remember, Anderson is the friend Swift sung about on the track Fifteen, which chronicled their high school friendships and relationships with boys. Whether or not she sang the classic track at the wedding, though, is yet to be confirmed.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Massachusetts nuptials took place on Saturday, with Anderson tying the knot to her longtime boyfriend, photographer Matt Lucier.

Kylie Jenner tattooed her body with something she's terrified of.

Like many of us mere mortals, social media queen and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has irrational fears. But unlike the rest of us, she's gone so far as to have hers literally tattooed onto her skin.

“Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie," the 20-year-old told PEOPLE Magazine in reference to the tattoo on her ankle.

"It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies," she continued, adding, "This is how I think about them: cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. I’m just the butterfly. I am the butterfly.”

Um, sure. Okay. Why not?

New Girl's Hannah Simone has welcomed her first baby.

37-year-old New Girl actress Hannah Simone and her husband of one year, 32-year-old Jesse Giddings, have welcomed their first child into the world together.

According to E! News, the couple welcomed their son in August, but are yet to make an official announcement.

Coincidentally, Simone's pregnancy lined up with her New Girl character CeCe also falling pregnant, which was no doubt a blessing in disguise for the wardrobe team.

The Bachelor Australia’s Simone has a crush on an ex- Bachelorette contestant.

Like sand through the hourglass so are the days of our favourite Bachie contestants leaving one by one. And now that Simone Ormesher is out of the house, she says she's keen for a cross-season hook-up with Courtney Dober.

“Courtney [is] pretty cute!” Ormesher told NW. “[I saw him] when I was in Sydney.”

The 26-year-old also said that the group parent date changed her view of Matty, explaining, "he didn’t give me anything so I don’t think he’s very nice."

As to whether or not the Channel 10 reality God stars will align for Courtney and Simone, we'll have to wait and see.

