George Clooney is coming to Downton Abbey.

George Clooney will arrive at Downton Abbey later this month, but only for a very short stay (we wish it was longer too).

The 53-year-old actor is starring in a sketch for ITV’s Text Santa fundraiser, raising money for UK charities.

As part of the sketch, the network released a 20-second video teaser this morning, but it doesn't give much away.

In the clip, Cora Crawley appears to mistake George for her husband Lord Grantham, but everything else remains a mystery. Except the fact that George looks very dapper in a three piece suit (wouldn't you agree?).

Deadline speculates that George might be playing some kind of "fantasy world Lord Grantham".

“[Lord Grantham] is beginning to wonder if his family may be better off without him, but divine intervention in the form of a very special heavenly body gives him a view of what life would really be like without his guiding spirit."

Heavenly body? They got that right.

