Prince George and Princess Charlotte are adorable in Pippa Middleton's bridal party.

At around 11:30am, London time, Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle at St Mark’s Church in Englefield to marry James Matthews.

Her sister Kate was in attendance, as were Prince William and Prince Harry, but in the end, there were two other unsuspecting royals who found themselves the talk of Auntie Pippa’s wedding.

A three-year-old Prince George served as pageboy, and a two-year-old Princess Charlotte as junior bridesmaid, and according to photos from the ceremony, it looks like they had some serious work to do.

Prince George wore gold shorts and a white shirt, and held hands with another boy in the bridal procession, while Princess Charlotte, in a white dress with a big pink bow, seemed to find it all a bit confusing, needing mum Kate to help with some flowers.

The royal children's roles were confirmed in April, with a statement from Kensington Palace. There were rumours Kate was worried about George and Charlotte's behaviour, but let's be honest, they were probably untrue.

The Duchess was pictured with her two children, wearing a pink dress and matching fascinator. She seemed to be finding her son and daughter completely adorable.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were particularly cute, ultimately it was bride Pippa Middleton who stole the show.

After weeks of speculation about the style and designer of her dress, the former party planner and published author opted for a fitted bodice, with a fuller skirt. Lace detail adorns the front of the gown, and a small cut out at the top of the back peeks through Pippa's sheer veil.

Her hair was styled in an up-do by Amanda Cook Tucker, Catherine's personal stylist since 2012 and that of Princes William and Harry since they were children.

Pippa and James Matthews have been together since 2015, following a brief relationship in 2012.

As the new Mrs Matthews, Pippa may also one day become the Lady Glen Affric, courtesy of the sprawling Scottish estate her millionaire husband is set to inherit.

