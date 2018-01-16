Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle has welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Emma McVey.

The 29-year-old British reality TV star announced the new arrival on Instagram on Monday, describing his newborn son as “perfect in every way”.

“WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son… he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2.”

“(Emma) is fine and did amazing… I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself holding his son.

Beadle also shared an image of his son’s hand holding his finger, captioned: “That is my little finger… best mates for life”.

McVey also shared the news on her Instagram, writing: “No words can describe today, we are so in love with you little man and you’re absolutely perfect! Very healthy 6lbs2 with super long legs!”.

The couple, who’ve been dating since August 2016, are yet to release their son’s name.

Beadle’s long-term ex-girlfriend, fellow Geordie Shore star, Charlotte Crosby was among the first to congratulate the new dad.

“Congratulations to you both @GazGShore @Emma_mcvey_,” she wrote on Twitter.

The arrival of Beadle’s son comes almost two years after he and Crosby lost their first child together. In April 2016, Crosby suffered an ectopic pregnancy while Beadle was en route to Thailand to film for another reality TV show, Ex on the Beach.

“[The pains started while] we were filming the advert for Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle ,” Charlotte told Heat magazine at the time. “I thought I had a really bad period because I was bleeding and cramping – I can’t describe the pain, it was awful.”