What happened at the Gaza hospital? What we know about the air strike.

A blast at a hospital in Gaza has killed hundreds of people as the war between the Israeli military and the Hamas terror group continues.

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital at 7pm on Tuesday night local time, while a Gaza health ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and injured.

The hospital was a place where civilians were taking shelter, medical staff were treating patients, and the sick and injured were there to recover. Under international humanitarian law, any combatant has a duty to take all precautions possible to avoid any acts that might risk harm to medical facilities or staff.

Here's everything we know.

What do we know about the strike?

A video, broadcast by Al Jazeera and verified by The Guardian, appears to show an airborne weapon following a rising trajectory over Gaza and bursting into flames in mid-air. Moments later, an explosion is seen at the hospital.

The scenes of destruction from the hospital were horrific even by the standards of the past 12 days, which have confronted the world with relentless images. First of Israelis slaughtered in their homes and kidnapped and abused, and then of Palestinian families buried under rubble from Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Rescue workers scoured debris for survivors. A Gaza civil defence chief gave a death toll of 300, while health ministry sources put it at 500. Palestinian ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said rescuers were still recovering bodies.

"People came running into the surgery department screaming, 'Help us, help us, there are people killed and wounded inside the hospital!'" said Dr Fadel Naim, head of the hospital's Orthopedic Surgery Department, who he had just finished an operation and was about to start another when the explosion hit.

"The hospital was full of dead and wounded, dismembered bodies, and dead," he told Reuters. "We tried to save whoever can be saved but the number was too big for the hospital team to be able to save... We saw them alive but we couldn't help them."

Who bombed the hospital in Gaza?

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike for the blast and fireball which engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital.

Israel's military denied responsibility for the attack, saying military intelligence suggested the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel has released drone footage of the scene of the hospital explosion, which it said showed it was not responsible because there was no impact crater from any missile or bomb.

The Israeli military also published what it said was an audio recording of "communication between terrorists talking about rockets misfiring".

Palestinians were convinced the explosion was an Israeli attack, with no warning for civilians to leave a hospital that was being used as a shelter by thousands of Gazans already made homeless by Israeli bombing.

The blast unleashed new fury on streets across the Middle East.

What has Israel said?

Israel has denied it was responsible.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," a representative for the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."

What has Palestine said?

Palestinian officials have said Israel is responsible.

Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas, denied any of its rockets were involved in the blast.

Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said the United States was responsible for the air strike, saying Washington had given Israel "the cover for its aggression".

What happened before the strike?

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said an Israeli air strike had killed at least six people after striking one of its schools that has been functioning as a shelter for displaced people.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3000 people have been killed in Israel's intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas invaded southern Israeli towns on October 7.



Hamas gunmen murdered 1300 people, mainly civilians, during the terrorist attack - the deadliest single day in Israel's 75-year history.

Israel says 199 hostages were taken to Gaza during the militants' raid.

Hamas released a video of one French-Israeli hostage, Maya Schem, calling on world leaders to help her and other captives get home.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, halting food, fuel and medical supplies, which are rapidly running out.

What has happened since the strike?

US President, Joe Biden, arrived in Israel on Wednesday to show support for its war against Hamas. But following the explosion at the hospital, Arab leaders called off the second half of his itinerary, a summit with Arab neighbours in Amman.



In the wake of the escalation, the office of the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said Israel will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The decision was approved in light of a request from Biden.

with AAP and DPA.

Feature image: AAP.