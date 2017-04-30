A woman popped a ganglion cyst on her wrist, and no, we are not OK.

It’s an exciting time for pimples and cysts. Many times as of late, we’ve gathered around our computers simultaneously disgusted and, erm, slightly aroused by the goo oozing out of the bodies of strangers on the internet.

First we had the woman who popped a pimple which had been on her husband’s face for four years. FOUR YEARS. Then we watched a video of doctors removing a ‘garlic bulb’ cyst from a man’s back, and we’ll never look at spaghetti carbonara the same way again.

And now, some clever person on the internet has popped a ganglion cyst on their wrist – and the results are both horrifying and mesmerising.

The woman pops the cyst with a 16 gauge screwdriver and then pushes the fluid out with her thumb.

When the cysty-goodness comes out it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Is that caviar? Honeycomb? Nope, it be pus.

For those of you playing along a home, according to Better Health Victoria, a ganglion cyst is a benign (non-cancerous) ball of fluid that grows on the membrane or sheath that covers tendons and joints like your wrists, knees and ankles.

In many cases, ganglion cysts go away by themselves without the need for treatment. But in some cases they become fodder for us sick, twisted individuals who just CANNOT GET ENOUGH of other people’s body goo.

You’re welcome.

