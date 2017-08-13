All the times Game of Thrones switched actors and hoped we wouldn't notice.

If you’ve been watching Game of Thrones you may have noticed that Dickon Tarly looks a little different.

In fact, he looks like he’s a completely different person. And that’s because he… he is.

Game of Thrones has done a little switcheroo of actors between seasons and just hoped no one would notice. Originally Dickon Tarly was played by Freddie Stroma from Unreal and Harry Potter, but this season Tom Hopper from Merlin is playing the middle Tarly sibling.

And this isn't the first time Game of Thrones has just casually thrown a different actor into an existing role - they've done it 11 bloody times.

In case you missed it, here's the full rundown:

The Mountain

Everyone's favourite ridiculously huge fella has actually been played by three different actors. Conan Stevens in season 1, Ian Whyte in season 2, and most famously, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson from season 4 through to season 7.

Yep, there's at least three massive men out there, ladies.

The Three-Eyed Raven

While Struan Rodger originally played the role of The Three-Eyed Raven in season 4, Max von Sydow took over the role in season 6.

The Night King

Richard Brake originally played the The Night King in seasons 4 and 5 but then Vladimir Furdik took over the role in season 6 and 7 and scared the s**t out of us with the image above.

Daario Naharis

This one was a wee bit obvious. Ed Skrein's (season 3) and Michiel Huisman's (season 4 through 6) versions of Daario Naharis actually look and act nothing alike. This wasn't just a change in actor, it was a total rebrand of the character.

Myrcella Baratheon

Aimee Richardson was the original Myrcella Baratheon in season 1 and 2. When she came of age she was sent to Dorne to marry Trystane Martell and when she returned in season 5 and 6 she was a completely different person, literally - with Nell Tiger Free now playing the role.

Tommen Baratheon

Callum Wharry originally played the role of Tommen Baratheon in season 1 and 2 when he was just a cute little kid. When the character returned in season 4, Dean-Charle's Chapman's version of Baratheon was much more involved in the storyline.

Lothar Frey

The original Lothar Frey, Tom Brooke, is probably pretty happy he didn't get turned into a pie - which is what happened to Daniel Tuite when he took over the role in season 6.

Beric Dondarrion

The first Beric Dondarrion (played by David Scott Michael) was killed in season 1. In season 3, his character is resurrected by Richard Dormer.

Richard Karstack

Richard Karstack (Steven Blount) wasn't really even a blimp on the radar in season 1, so no one really noticed when he resurfaced in season 3 played by John Stahl.

Selsye Baratheon

Sarah MacKeever's role as Selsye was so short-lived in season 1 she didn't even make it into the credits. In season 3 when Selsye became central to the story, Tara Fitzgerald took over the role.

