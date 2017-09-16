The genius trick Game of Thrones will use to avoid spoilers in the next and final season.

Nothing ruins a TV show faster than spoilers. That’s why many Game of Thrones fans are careful to avoid social media in the hours after a new episode goes to air.

But during the show’s latest season, which ended just over two weeks ago, spoilers were harder than usual to avoid.

The network responsible for the most popular show on television, HBO, was hacked a number of times during the season, with episodes released online days before they were intended.

That’s why, when it comes to the eighth season, Game of Thrones showrunners will be doing something a little different.

Considering it will be the show's final season, and viewers will finally learn the fate of their favourite characters (and hopefully, the actual winner of the 'game of thrones'), the stakes are higher than ever.

That's why executives are reportedly planning to film several alternate endings for the series finale to avoid any information from leaking.

According to the BBC, HBO's programming president Casey Bloys told students at Pennsylvania's Moravian College that not even the show's cast would know the true ending.

"They're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens," he said.

"You have to do that on a long show... there's no real definitive answer until the end."

HBO is yet to comment on Bloy's claims.

The eight and final series - which will consist of just six episodes - is yet to receive an air date, with many speculating it may be two years until it hit ours screens.

The Hollywood Reporter reports production will start in October and continue until the middle of 2018.

