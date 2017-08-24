Warning: this post contains spoilers.

One quick look at the brand new pictures from the highly-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones and it’s easy to think, “Cool, the gang’s all here”.

Except, well… except for the fact they’re not.

Sure, there’s Cersei and Jaime, Jon Snow and Tyrion, Bronn and Theon. Heck, even Grey Worm and Bran make an appearance, even though they’ve had approximately three minutes of screen time between them in six episodes.

But the episode - which is eerily titled The Dragon and the Wolf - seems to be missing a certain Daenerys Targaryen.

For an episode (and really, an entire season) that seems focussed on the budding relationship between Daenerys and Jon Snow (aka, the dragon and the wolf) it's a little odd that she is MIA.

And although her multiple armies and supporters are shown in the trailer for the season seven finale, Daenerys is not.

But alas, fans have come up with a reasonable explanation as to why we are not seeing the Mother of Dragons in sneak peeks just yet.

If Khaleesi were to rock up to her showdown with Cersei on a dragon, it would be the first time a dragon has come to King's Landing. For such a big moment, it's bound to be something the showrunners want to keep under wraps.

The arrival of Daenerys on Drogon's back (because, let's face it Drogon gets to do everything) was hinted way back in season four, and again in season six, in one of Bran's visions, so there's a high chance we will finally get to see it happen.

There are also a number of other hints as to what will go down in the finale. For one, the show's TVMA ratings seem to point that there is a sex scene on the cards.

The last three episodes have all included warnings of "adult content, adult language and graphic violence".

The same warnings are in place for The Dragon and the Wolf, but it's noted the episode also contains nudity.

The finale is set to be the longest Game of Thrones episode in the show's history, clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

We hope you have your popcorn ready.

