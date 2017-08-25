It’s Friday and, let’s be real, there’s one thing we all want in our lives right now: CELEBRITY GOSSIP AND DRAMA AND DELICIOUS MARS BAR-Y GOODNESS FOR OUR BRAINS PLEASE.

1. Excuse us, but this is what the Game of Thrones dragons look like in real life

Daenarys Targaryen’s three dragons play a pretty important role in everyone’s favourite drama about incest and winter and death.

What we didn’t realise, though, is how differently those three mythical beasts look without millions of dollars worth of CGI.

Well, then. Those cool dragons are really just huge pieces of green polystyrene and a rotating mechanical device.

But we, uh, we think we'll stick with this...

Yep. Thanks.

2. Caitlin Stasey just defied Instagram's policies. In the nude. Again

"Don't panic," the Aussie actress told her 234,000 Instagram followers on Friday while being surrounded by a heap of rumpled clothes.

This isn't the first time Stasey - who is renowned for her body positive take on just about everything - has gotten nude on Insta. In July, she sent us all into a right tizzy but sharing a photo of her bare bum with the world.

Why? Because policy, schmolicy.

Don't let the Instagram moderators hold you back, Caitlin. Never let the moderators hold you back.

3. Jen from The Bachelor has a new boyfriend who we all know. Apparently

For those who can't stand The Bachelor (we don't judge, we don't judge), here's everything you need to know.

Jen was this season's "villain", and she left the show last night in rather dramatic fashion. Today she claimed she was never into Matty (the Bachelor) even a little bit. Then she did an interview with WHO Magazine to say she has totally and completely moved on now and has a new boyfriend.

Here's what she told WHO:"I am currently dating somebody... It's not [Jake Ellis from the last season of The Bachelorette]. Everyone's like 'are you and jake'? No he's just a friend."

Jen also went on to be rather coy with details, saying she "can't really say" where she and her new dude met, but curiously added that we 'will know him'.

Curiouser and curiouser.

4. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are "really happy", thanks for asking.

In their greatest roles to date, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes star alongside each other as a private and low-key couple in the movie that is their lives.

While we've never seen the two out in public together, a entirely reliable 'insider' (Suri?) has confirmed they are "very happy".

"They are really happy," the insider told E! News. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

Unfortunately for us vultures, said insider also claimed we won't be seeing Foxx and Holmes putting on a PDA anytime soon.

"Katie and Jamie will not at any time talk about their union," our source shares. "They like their life private."

5. Celine Dion answered questions about her love life using another star's song

After the passing of Dion’s husband last year, the Grammy award-winning star was asked for the first time about being single at 49.

Because how dare someone be single for a year after becoming a widow, right? (UGH.)

“How are things going? It's a whole new world for you. You're a single woman now...” the reporter asked.

Brilliantly avoiding answering the question, Dion responded by breaking out into Rihanna’s 2012 hit, “Diamonds” – because any reason to sing Rihanna is a good reason.

Dion did eventually address the question, though, coolly replying: “I want to have a good time, I want to go out…Who knows I’m going to have a good time tonight [sic]. With who? We don’t know. Stay tuned.”

