Yes, Arya might cut Sansa's face off, but here's proof they're friends in real life.

Content warning: This post contains Game of Thrones season seven, episode six spoilers. It also contains the best video we’ve seen this week.

In season seven of Game of Thrones, there’s no doubt the Stark sisters are on the rocks. It’s deeply unsettling.

You’d think after being forcefully separated for years by unfortunate circumstances, Arya and Sansa would be drinking wine and discussing in detail all of the men they’ve killed.

But, no. Things between the pair are as cold as Winterfell with no sunshine forecast in the foreseeable future.

To console yourself over the possibility Arya might actually cut off her sister’s face, check out this video of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams doing carpool karaoke.

You can watch the whole thing below, just make sure your boss isn’t looking.

In the Apple Music video was filmed back in March and the British actors very clearly are enjoying each others’ company, which is a god damn relief.

Mimicking the comforting tones of Sean Bean’s Ned Stark (RIP) with impressive accuracy, Turner and Williams answer the question we’ve been asking ourselves for years…

… What would Ned Stark singing ‘Hakuna Matata’ sound like?

Frankly, after the emotional turmoil that was this week’s Game of Thrones episode, this video is the light we needed to make it to the weekend in one piece.

P.S. Hear Clare Stephens’ quickie recap of the (dead) dragon of all Game of Thrones episodes on The Binge podcast…

Who is your favourite Stark child? And yes, Jon Snow counts.