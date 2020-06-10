Her name was Gabriella Delaney. And she was killed inside her home, at just 20 years old.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names and descriptions of people who have died.

– With AAP.



Gabriella Delaney, a young woman with a passion for art, was found dead in her Western Sydney apartment on Monday night in a domestic violence-related incident.

The 20-year-old woman, who was originally from Western Australia, was allegedly killed by her older brother, who she resided with in Cambridge Park.

Lucas Delaney, 30, was arrested on Tuesday. He will remain in custody after being charged with her murder.

The young woman's body was discovered after her Western Australia-based family raised concerns about her welfare. They had not heard from her for five days.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka from Nepean Police Area Command described the scene as "confronting".

"The cause of death at the moment is being investigated," he said.

"By that I mean the lady had not been seen since June 3, so we are dealing with a situation where further examination is required to get an actual cause of death.

"We do believe unfortunately that it is foul play and it is being investigated as a homicide.

"It was quite a confronting scene."

Gabriella, an aspiring Indigenous painter, is believed to have recently begun studying design in New South Wales.

Friends of the 20-year-old have described her as "nice, bright and smart".

Gabriella Delaney. Image: Facebook.

"She was studying at uni – just a normal young adult," friend Jessie Mooney told 9News.

"She didn't deserve it. I definitely think bad things always happen to the wrong people."

Lucas Delaney was arrested after presenting himself to Cumberland Hospital, Westmead's psychiatric hospital, sometime after her death.

His lawyer Shelby Van Ooran did not apply for bail when the case was heard in court. Delaney also chose not to appear via audio-visual link. The matter will next be heard at Penrith Local Court on August 7.

Police are not searching for any other suspects.

Feature Image: YouTube.

If you or someone you care about is living with family violence please call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.