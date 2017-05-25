A young woman is dead. Now the last man to see her alive is a dating expert.

Gable Tostee, the 31-year-old from the Gold Coast who last October was acquitted for the murder of Warriena Wright, is back on Tinder and agreeing to media interviews.

He was the last person to see 26-year-old Wright, a tourist from New Zealand, alive before she fell to her death from the balcony of his 14th floor apartment in 2014.

Now, he’s been on national radio telling us about his love life, sharing his advice for online dating, and criticising the ‘ethics’ of people who call him a ‘killer’.

“I don’t kiss and tell, not anymore,” Tostee told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on KIIS FM this morning, in an interview that came about after Tostee challenged the media to let him tell his story.

“Since the media seems so infatuated with me, instead of making misleading fake news stories every time I scratch my back, I challenge any outlet to hold a live, unedited discussion with me,” he reportedly posted to Facebook on April 24. “I’ll bet they are too chicken sh*t.”

KIIS gave him the platform.

“After the charge, as part of the bail conditions, I was prohibited from going on Tinder,” Tostee told the radio station. “[Now I’m back on], I don’t use it as frequently as I used to.”

"A lot of the time I wonder 'do they recognise me or know who I am?'" he continued. "A lot of people [I meet on Tinder] don't mention it. Some might not bring it up out of politeness, sometimes it's an elephant in the room."

'It' being the fact Totsee locked a screaming Wright out on the balcony before she plunged to her death.

'It' being the way he recorded the entire evening, so we could hear the pair arguing.

'It' being the fact a young woman is dead and Tostee is giving radio stations updates on his love life.

Charlie Bezzina knows what crime looks like. Post continues below.



Tostee told the Kyle and Jackie O Show he didn't have a doubt of his acquittal."You know the truth, you're just waiting for a moment,," he said. "I've been acquitted. It's unethical for people to call me a 'killer'."

He advised other people to start recording their dates, particularly if they're meeting through an online app.

"It's good practice to cover yourself, it's so easy to hit record and leave your phone in your pocket, as I have in the past," he said. "Footage can save people. I recommend everyone does it."

How have we got here? A place where a young woman is dead and the last person to see her alive is taking media gigs.

It might be perfectly legal. But it's also wrong.

This isn't the first time Tostee has spoken publicly, last November he was interviewed by 60 Minutes and was reportedly paid $150,000 to be on the show.

He's profiting by sharing his side of the story. He's profiting financially and he's profiting in notoriety.

Somewhere before the trial of Gable Tostee, in between court rooms and press conferences and stories about his background as a body builder, Warriena Wright was lost.

She became the brown hair and empty eyes of the last photograph of her alive. She was called the 'tourist' and the 'Tinder date'. She was reduced to muffled audio and terrified screams.

She isn't here to tell her side of the story. She isn't here at all.

So, as we turn on our radios and televisions and website browsers and see another update into Tostee's life - because this won't be the last - lets remember this:

Her friends called her 'Rrie'.

She worked in the credit card division of Kiwi Bank.

She lived in Lower Hutt, in New Zealand's North Island. It's a city on a harbour.

She was passionate about animal rights.

She was planning on fixing an oil leak in her car upon returning to New Zealand.

She left behind a sister. She left behind all those who love her. And how do you think they feel when they learn the man who locked her out on that balcony is dating again?

Why won't he give them peace? Why won't he go away?