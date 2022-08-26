Gabbie Hanna posted 100 TikToks in 24 hours. Then the police knocked on her door.

Gabbie Hanna is one of the OG internet celebrities.

Following success on the short-form video platform Vine, Hanna started a YouTube channel called "The Gabbie Show", where she would post comedic videos and collaborations with other creators.

While these days her YouTube channel in largely dormant, her TikTok isn't - her account, where she goes by "Trauma Queen", has 7.6 million followers and she shares basically everything with them.

She chats. She sings. She dances. And she posts daily.

But this week, the 31-year-old has sparked serious concern after uploading hundreds of videos in a 24-hour period.

They show her in various states of laughing, screaming and hysteria, talking about a range of topics including religion, death and race.

Several of the videos feature an illegible message scribbled on her bathroom mirror in lipstick.

"I teleported to heaven through a temper tantrum, [and] came back down here to save your souls. And I don't give a f*** if you believe me because you're safe babies," she said in one video.

Hanna previously has said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While most of the videos are just of her speaking to camera, the creator made one where she claimed someone broke into her Los Angeles home.

"Someone just broke into my house, please, please just pray for me just in case," the 31-year-old said.

The video came a few hours after Hanna posted various clips with a stranger inside her house, whom she called "Nick". He had told her he was lost and "asked to use the bathroom".

The man later made his own TikTok videos where he said he'd figured out where Hanna lived and knocked on the door.

In Hanna's videos, Nick played along with her, following her into the bathroom to sing and dance and agreed with the things she was saying.

At one point, he is seen holding her medication and trying to pass it to her.

Hanna then accused him of lying to her and told him to get out of her house, before progressively getting louder and more serious in her tone.

On Thursday morning US time, Hanna posted a new TikTok video after almost 24 hours of silence, confirming police had been to her house to check on her.

In text overlaid, she claimed she was "cuffed and detained by five officers who busted into my house through the back door because I exercised my free speech and religion."

"Then they sent two psych evaluation specialists who almost dragged me off to a hospital but luckily I’m smart, educated, kind and brave," she wrote.

According to TMZ, police determined "she didn’t pose a threat to herself or anyone else" and allowed her to remain in her home.

This is not the first time authorities have visited her home to perform a wellness check.

"The police just came for a wellness check and I answered the door stoned, covered in paint, and wearing only my underwear and a 'make sure your friends are okay' t-shirt," she wrote in July 2021 in a now-deleted tweet.

"I can’t believe they didn’t take me away."

