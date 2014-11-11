Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. G20 Lockdown

Brisbane is in lockdown as the world leaders begin arriving ahead of the weekend’s G20 summit.

7600 politicians, delegates and media will be in the city that has precedented security operations in force.

On the agenda is the “Brisbane Action Plan” which will chart the way to 2% economic growth over the next four years.

Key points:

This morning’s first arrival was South African president Jacob Zuma.

6000 police are on call in Brisbane with 3000 officers on the ground at any one time. 1500 police from interstate and New Zealand will also attend.

US President Barack Obama will arrive at Amberley RAAF base on board Air Force One on Saturday before giving a speech at the University of Queensland.

President Putin will be staying at the Hilton Hotel in a king suite costing $615 a night.

While UK Prime Minister David Cameron will stay at a suite in the Treasury Hotel at $1,259 a night.

reports that Tony Abbott will stay at Rydges in a deluxe king suite costing $309 a night.

Yesterday police had to remove light projectors, disguised as CCTV cameras, from buildings around the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre The Brisbane Times reports that the fake cameras were designed to project anti-G20 slogans and images on to nearby buildings.



2. Vladimir Putin’s smooth moves

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has been censored in the Chinese media after he deftly slipped a shawl over the shoulders of Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

reports that the move was reported live to air on Chinese TV with voiceover from a CCTV anchor stating “President Putin has placed a coat on Peng Liyuan.”

It also gained a hashtag.

But by morning the Chinese sensors had wiped all traces of the move from existence.

Perhaps it really didn’t happen.

3. Abbott meets Putin

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott has met with Russia president Vladimir Putin while at the APEC summit in China demanding an apology and compensation.

The two leaders spoke for 15 minutes about the MH17 crash both saying on the meeting’s conclusion that they had concluded the investigation should continue with the full support of the international community.

A statement from Mr Abbott’s office said “The Prime Minister told Mr Putin that Australia was in possession of information suggesting that MH17 was destroyed by a missile from a launcher that had come out of Russia, was fired from inside eastern Ukraine and then returned to Russia.”

The ABC reports that in an earlier meeting Mr Putin had blamed the Ukrainian military for shooting down the plane.



4. ‘Purple pill’ linked to teen’s death

reports that 19-year old Georgina Bartter who died after taking one-and-a-half ecstasy pills at a festival in Sydney on the weekend may have taken a “purple pill.”

NSW Police drug squad commander, Detective Superintendent Tony Cooke told Fairfax Media is did not matter what type of ecstasy it was.

“Quite simply, it doesn’t matter what colour or name the drug has been given, the user has absolutely no idea what it contains,” he said.

“Furthermore, they have absolutely no idea how their body may react to the drug.”



5. Boy hero praised around the world

An eight-year old boy who has been filmed saving the life of a young girl as he risks gun fire to pull her from under a car in war-torn Syria is being hailed around the world as a hero.

But doubt has crept into it with the possibility things are not as they seem.

For more read this post here.



6. Morman Church founder had 40 wives

The founder of the Mormon church, Joseph Smith, wed as many as 40 wives, including some who were already married and one as young as 14 the church has acknowledged in an essay which has rocked the faith of many practicing Mormons.

While the Mormon Church may have been associated with polygamy in its beginnings the founder, Joseph Smith was always portrayed as being happily married to one woman.

The Mormons disavowed plural marriage in 1890.

The essay acknowledges the feelings that his first wife, Emma had about the multiple marriages.

“Plural marriage was difficult for all involved. For Joseph Smith’s wife Emma, it was an excruciating ordeal.”



7. Cult leader to be freed

A cult leader and convicted sex offender who ordered two teenage girls to have sex with him, saying it was God’s will to help him repopulate the earth with his mystical seed will be freed within days from a NSW jail.

Known to his followers as “Little Pebble” Kamm has served more than nine years of his maximum 10-year sentence.

Fairfax Media reports that Kamm who founded the ‘Order of Saint Charbel at Cambewarra’ on the NSW south coast in the 1980s fathered more than 20 children in his ‘Royal House.’

After his release he will be electronically monitored and must not contact children under the age of 16.



8. New Zealand woman Leeza Ormsby free today

New Zealander Leeza Ormsby who has served time in a Bali jail since February after being busted with a half-smoked joint will be released today.

She had been arrested at the scene of a drug raid in her friend’s Bali villa and a half-smoked joint was found in her handbag.

AAP reports that she received a 10 month sentence after showing contrition and a history of drug use. She had one month reduced during her time.



9. Women using energy drinks to fuel eating disorders

A conference will hear that women are using energy drinks to fuel eating disorders.

Associate Professor Ross King, of Deakin University will tell the International Energy Drink Conference tomorrow “We know people with eating disorders do abuse caffeine, so this provides a new avenue for them to use energy drinks as a way of replacing meals and creating a sense of fullness,”

Also of concern is the fact that children aged between 12 and 18 were using the drinks for weight loss.

For more read this post here.

10. Taylor Almond identified

Tragic news for the family of 16-year old Taylor Almond with a body found at the bottom of a cliff being identified as belonging to the young student.

16-year-old Taylor went missing from her Newcastle home in NSW on October 12 before police found her body last Thursday.

If you need help call on 13 11 14

11. Chilling messages revealed.

The British banker accused of murdering two women was yesterday seen laughing to himself in the back of a prison van as he was sent for psychiatric tests to determine if he is fit to stand trial for the murders of two Indonesian women in Hong Kong.

The Telegraph reports that one of the murdered women while in his apartment sent a message to a friend saying she wanted to ‘get out of here’ as ‘ something smells really bad’ just minutes before she was killed.

The body of Seneng Mujiasih, also known as Jesse Lorena, was found by police on the floor of Rurik Jutting’s apartment at around 3.45am last Saturday.

The body of another woman, Sumatra Ningsih, 25 was found inside a suitcase on the balcony. She is thought to have died five days earlier.



12. Six-year old fundraiser

A six-year old boy from Adelaide has dedicated his year to raising much needed money for charities including forgoing his birthday presents and organising a garage sale to raise money for orphaned children in Sierra Leone.

Cael Fay told the ABC that the hardest part of his fundraising year was going without his sixth birthday presents.

Since he began fundraising for the charity OrphFund, he has funded enough for two bread ovens and six beds at an orphanage, totaling almost $2,300

You can assist his efforts here.



13. New reports on Robin Williams’ death

Trigger warning: This post deals with suicide. Robin Williams’ tragic’ suicide may have been triggered by a form of dementia. Documents obtained by TMZ indicate the comedian and actor was suffering Lewy Body Dementia, which can cause hallucinations and delusions. The condition is commonly associated with Parkinson’s disease. If you need help call on 13 11 14 .

14. Russian warships in Australian waters

The Australian Defence Force has confirmed that it is monitoring four Russian war ships in international waters to the north of Australia, The Guardian reports.

Earlier this evening Seven news reported that a convoy of Russian ships was travelling in the Coral Sea off Bougainville in Papua New Guinea.

It is suspected that the ships could reach waters near Brisbane as early as Saturday, where they will remain for the duration of next week’s G20 summit.

The ADF released a statement saying that ‘the movement of these vessels is entirely consistent with provisions under international law for military vessels to exercise freedom of navigation in international waters.’

According the statement it is not the first time Russian ships have been deployed to an International event.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China this week, with several commentators quick to report that no ‘shirt-fronting’ took place.

