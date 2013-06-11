Is it easier to get a cold in winter? This old wive's tale debunked.

By KATE HUNTER.

My friend Amanda is Commissioner of the Spencer Police. She’s convinced the minute anyone steps outside between June 1 and the end of August without a singlet, spencer or skivvy under whatever they’re wearing, they’re begging for the flu to move into their place. But is it easier to get a cold in winter?

Amanda reckons a child arriving at school with wet hair is a child whose parents don’t love them, and the road to pneumonia is walked in bare feet.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Fusion Health. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

There are, of course, those who disagree with Amanda. These people are called doctors and they say colds and flu are viruses, which are no more common in cold weather than warm. The reason we catch more bugs in winter, they say, is because we are stay inside together more so the germs travel happily from one person to the next.

According to our neighbour Bruce, who’s a GP, if you went skiing nude you’d have no more chance of catching a cold than you would using an ATM at a shopping centre. Although your risk of dying of hypothermia is significantly lower, of course.

Me? I’m with the doctors. I don’t like cold weather but I don’t believe it’s inherently dangerous. We cancelled a camping trip once because the forecast was so dire. Gale force winds, freezing nights and torrential rain. Call me a wuss, but that’s not fun. Lots of people said, ‘Smart move, you don’t want everyone getting sick.’ Of course we don’t, but I was more concerned about the amount of laundry I’d have to do.

It makes sense though, to think that if your body is using up energy shivering that your immunity might be compromised. I get that, totally. And, there’s something chilling about watching your seven year old come down the stairs in her favourite summer nightie when the dog is breathing mist. So even though I don’t believe cold causes colds, I’m hard-wired to say, ‘Get back upstairs and put your dressing gown and slippers on. You’ll catch your death. And I’m your mother so I know.’

Check out our gallery of other things we’ve tried, and may help you survive cold & flu season:

If you’re keen to stay healthy this winter, Chinese herbal medicine offers some time-proven insights to support your immunity, address cold and flu symptoms and support recovery from infection.

Ancient wisdom, modern medicine.

Fusion® Health products integrate the recorded tradition of Chinese herbs with the science of Western herbal medicine in addressing specific health issues. In traditional Chinese medicine, working towards a state of balance is the fundamental basis of good health, enabling your body and mind to function at their best. Fusion® Heath products are manufactured in Australia.

Discover more about Fusion® Health here.

This post is sponsored by Fusion Health. Comments on this post are just for this post. If you have questions about sponsored posts or the choice of advertisers please click here.

What’s your thinking on winter ills? Are you a singlet soldier or a fresh air fan? Any preventatives or remedies you’d like to share?