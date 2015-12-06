News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

WATCH: The hilarious faces we all pull when applying mascara.

ADVERTISEMENT

You know you do it… 

Ever caught sight of your face in the mirror when applying mascara and had to resist the urge to laugh? Say hello to your ‘mascara face’ – and don’t worry, we all have one.

After discussing our various mascara-applying facial expressions in detail, The Glow team decided to film them in action. Oh boy. (Take a look at our mascara faces at their best. Post continues after video.)

While most of us tend to open our mouth super wide, none of us actually had any idea why we did it.

Some theories claim it can help stop you from blinking while others say it’s more to do with copying how your mum applied hers. (Post continues after gallery.)

But whether it actually helps you apply your mascara better or it’s just a totally involuntary action, there’s no denying the results are hilarious.

What’s your mascara face?

Tags: women

Related Stories

Recommended