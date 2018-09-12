After watching her human putting in his dentures, this clever girl had an idea.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hello.
Yes.
We’d like to introduce you to Maggie.
Maggie is a wee pup who is also very clever.
After watching her human put in his dentures every day, Maggie had a very clever idea.
The small doggo decided to steal her human’s dentures while he was napping.
Twitter user @eUniFiEd shared the hilarious results online.
“You guyssss! A few months ago my dog, Maggie, stole my dad’s dentures while he was napping (his gums had been hurting him so he took them out mid-afternoon) and he found her like this,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Lmfaooo im deadddd rn remembering this.”
Maggie, of course, quickly went viral.
She’s a very good girl, indeed.