Just in case you were living in a faraway ice castle somewhere over the past few years, Frozen is basically a religion now among young kids. ‘Let It Go’ is still on repeat in millions of families’ households, and probably will be until Frozen 2 eventually defrosts in 2019. And, to those who still don’t know the lyrics yet…what are you doing with your life?!

But Frozen is so much more than ‘Let It Go’ and Princess Elsa dress-ups. I’ve heard friends of mine (both with kids and without) casually quoting lines from the Disney phenomenon – which is also an upcoming Disney On Ice production – in everyday conversation, because it’s full of hidden wisdom. Sure, we all know the film’s overall message about staying true to yourself and sticking by your sister – but there’s also some real lessons we can take from Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and pals during our daily moments of soul-searching.

Here are 10 quotes that’ll thaw you out:

1. “You can’t marry a man you just met!” (Elsa)

Tell that to every contestant on any reality dating show. This is sound life advice, because it really does help getting to know a guy before you commit your life to him. Like, what’s he going to be like to live with? Can he cook? Do the dishes? Have a conversation about feelings? So many questions, so much to sort out in advance.

2. "I like warm hugs." (Olaf)

Who in their right mind wants a cold hug? We all want warm hugs from someone. Give your friends warm hugs. Give your family warm hugs. Give your kids warm hugs. If someone you love has had a bad day, warm hugs will pretty much solve any temporary life drama.

3. "Some people are worth melting for." (Olaf)

Be sensitive. Be sweet. Be like Olaf. We could all use a little Olaf in our front pockets every day, telling us that we don’t have to always think with our heads, our hearts are worth trusting too. It's okay to be a softie and just melt.

4. "The cold never bothered me anyway." (Elsa)

Cold? Bother? Puh! As if it’s all about summer. The winter complainers need to get a grip: Cold weather happens every year and we get through it. The cold is a time to invest in cosy-like-a-doona jackets and layers so you feel like you're pretty much in bed when you're out in public. As a bonus, exercising in the cold is a fresh way to warm the body up without sweating your face off. And when you're indoors, it's the best weather for comfort food, cuddles and games nights.

5. "Let it go, let it go, can’t hold it back anymore." (Elsa)

If a friend (or frenemy) unfollows you on Instagram, you need to let it go. Life is too short to worry about what other people think of you. It’s the people that matter that count, so “let it go” and be yourself around them. Don't hold back in your daily rhythm, either: Sing in the shower. Dress loud. Take a deep breath when you feel stressed, and let it go.

6. "Love is putting someone else's needs before yours." (Olaf)

You probably do this already, but it's always good to remind yourself why. For me, it's running to the shops to get that emergency toilet paper and hand wash for the house. But it could also be taking out the trash, making dinner after a long day's work, changing nappies, lifting heavy boxes when your BFF moves house. Give yourselves a pat on the back if you've done any of these lately.

7. "We were just talking about you. All good things, all good things!" (Olaf)

This is your go-to line, whether you're bumping into people at parties, the shops, in the street, wherever. You don't have to tell them what you just said, but as long as they know it's "all good things", you're covered. Phew.

8. "Do you want to build a snowman?" (Anna)

What kind of question is that, of course you do. But here in Australia, we don’t get much snow, so what do we do? Build a sandcastle? As Anna sings in the song, “it doesn’t have to be a snowman” – it’s a metaphor for getting someone out into the world to play. Mobile phones down, you guys. There's a whole world out there.

9. "The sky is awake, so I’m awake. So we have to play!" (Anna)

Kids are awesome at doing this. Sometimes they're so awesome at the "play" part it's exhausting – but us adults could do with a bit of that bright-eyed enthusiasm when our alarms go off in the AM. Be present, be open-minded and look at each day as an opportunity to play. Or slay. No time to waste, the sky's awake!

10. "What is that amazing smell?" "Chocolate!" (Elsa and Anna)

And now the most important life lesson of all: Eat chocolate. Lots of it. In moderation, of course.

Ah, Frozen, you teach us so much.

What is your fave Frozen quote?

