Frozen director finally gives us the apology we deserve.

Because we just can’t let it go.

Even the director of Frozen, Jennifer Lee, knows we’re sick of it.

The Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” is E-V-E-R-Y-W-H-E-R-E.

It’s not just Elsa singing it but our friends, neighbours, dogs and kids. Oh, especially our kids.

Jennifer, 43, has recently told The Hollywood Reporter she now apologises to parents for the song.

“A year ago, I’d meet people who, when they found out who I was, they’d say, ‘Oh, we love the songs! We sing them all the time.’ Now they’re like, ‘Yep, we’re still listening to those songs,’ ” she said. “I’ve gone from, ‘Thank you,’ to, ‘Sorry!’ ”

But Jennifer says she is still amazed by the film's global impact and its resonance with young girls.

A sequel is reportedly on the card according to rumours, so we should probably expect another catchy tune to replace this one.

We can hardly wait. Not.

Click through the gallery to see which Disney characters have made blink-and-miss-it appearances in other movies...

Want more? Try these:

How to throw an awesome Frozen-themed birthday party.

Yep, there will be a Frozen sequel.

