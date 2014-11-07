News
entertainment

Lisa Kudrow just revealed a wonderful secret about Friends.

By ANNA RAWLINGS

In the absence of any word of a reunion, let us bring you this wondrous piece of Friends trivia.

Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe Buffay, has just revealed she is responsible for the tune of Smelly Cat.

Yes, that’s the song first made famous by Phoebe warbling fabulous lyrics like “smelly cat, smelly cat … you smell like you are dead” with a guitar in Central Perk. Majestic.

AND.

Lisa revealed on a Reddit Q&A session that she came up with the melody with the help of Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders, no less.

“The writers wrote it, I wrote the tune, and had a little help from Chrissie Hynde,” Kudrow said.

“She was amazing.”

Who knew a song about a stinky feline would warrant such star power?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the musical genius that is Smelly Cat:

Want more Friends? Check out this montage of funniest moments:

