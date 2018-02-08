Live in Melbourne? Check. Have means of transportation? Tick. Love donuts? Heck yes.

Well then, hold onto your umbrella because YOU, dear friend, will be able to get your mits on FREEE donuts tomorrow.

Yes, you.

Krispy Kreme are blessing Melbournites with the opportunity to consume one of the 10,000 donuts they’ll be giving away starting tomorrow, Friday the 9th of February and ending on Sunday the 11th.

Why, you ask?

Technically, it’s because the donut chain is opening Victoria’s first drive-thru store in Bulleen.

But unofficially, it’s likely because they know you’ve had a hard week, and there’s not much a fresh, warm donut can’t fix.

So, just to reiterate:

What: Free Krispy Kreme donuts.

When: Friday the 9th to Sunday the 11th of February.

Where: Krispy Kreme Bulleen drive-thru store, located at 105 Manningham Rd, Bulleen VIC.

Time: 6:00am – 11:00pm each day.

Rules: One donut per person. And.. that’s it.

So don’t forget to set your alarm Melbourne friends. Or draw straws to see who will take one for the team.

You can find more information on the Krispy Kreme Facebook page.