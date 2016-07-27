Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Stuart Kelly took his own life after “relentless” hate campaign about the lockout laws.

Stuart Kelly, the 19-year-old brother of Thomas Kelly took his own life after relentless hate mail and bullying over his campaigning in support of lock-out laws reports News Limited.

Stuart was found dead at Mona Vale on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Yesterday the King’s School, from which Stuart was a graduate confirmed his death.

“Our particular thoughts and prayers are with the Kelly family,” the school’s headmaster Doctor Tim Hawkes said.

“To have lost two sons in such circumstances is beyond awful.”

Stuart Kelly was 14 years old at the time of his older brother’s death from a one-punch attack in Sydney’s King’s Cross.

According to The Daily Telegraph he was the victim of bullying, torment and endless hate mail.

Last year at a gala dinner for the foundation set up in honour of his brother Stuart spoke of the “scar” that he carried with him since Thomas’s death.

“I look back at that moment: I was 14 years old, I was told by a stranger that my brother, my best friend, was going to die. Those few words would change my life forever,” Stuart said.

For help: Lifeline 13 11 14. Kid’s Helpline: 1800 55 1800. Men’s helpline: 1300 78 99 78 Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636.

2. Priest has throat cut and hostages taken by ‘Islamic State’ soldiers in French church.

A priest has been murdered after two knife-wielding men claiming to represent Islamic State took hostages in a church in northern France before being shot dead.

Two men, armed with knives, stormed into a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and took priest Father Jacques Hamel, 85, and four others hostage.

According to a nun who managed to escape, the attackers had asked the priest to kneel before cutting his throat and killing him. She also said the pair filmed his murder.

Police shot dead the attackers as the men emerged from the church reportedly shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. According to the BBC one suspect named as Adel K, aged 18, is reported to have been in custody and then placed under a control order after trying to enter Syria twice.

French President Francois Hollande, who is at the scene, said the attackers claimed to be members of the terror group and slammed what he described as a “vile terrorist attack”. He said IS has “declared war on us, we must fight this war by all means”.

Pope Francis has responded saying he is horrified by “the pain of this absurd violence.” The Vatican condemned the “barbarous killing.”

3. Minister refuses to quit over baby tragedy as hospital confirms a third baby was involved in a similar incident.

NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner has refused to stand down over a hospital error that left one newborn dead and another facing long-term brain damage.

Two babies were administered nitrous oxide after the gas was wrongly connected last year to an oxygen outlet in an operating theatre at the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital.

Ms Skinner said she would not resign unless the investigation was to find there was “total negligence, something I could have prevented”.

Her refusal comes as Nine News reveals a third baby was left with significant injuries in an incident in a birthing suite at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital more than two years ago.

In January 2014 an oxygen bottle ran out in a birthing suite as a baby was being resuscitated. This led the hospital installing the oxygen wall units to allow a constant flow of the gas to theatres.

4. Calls for NT juvenile detention royal commission to be broadened.

Following an announcement yesterday that there will be a royal commission into Northern Territory juvenile detention there are calls to extend it with lawyers and advocates saying this will not go far enough.

The royal commission was called after a Four Corners investigation uncovered mistreatment at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin, including the tear-gassing of six boys in an isolation unit in August 2014.

Yesterday Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the royal commission.

But Indigenous advocates have told the ABC we need a broader scope.

Sisters Inside chief executive Debbie Kilroy, a non-government organisation that advocates for the rights of women and girls in the criminal and justice system, said violence continues at youth prisons across the country,”

“Girls have informed me that they have been held down, had their clothes cut off and left naked in cells, that they have been over-medicated, that they have been assaulted by staff.” Ms Kilroy said.

5. Police intensify campaign around missing mum.

Police investigating the disappearance of Melbourne woman Karen Ristevski will today intensify their investigation by setting up an information caravan in her home suburb of Avondale Heights and door knocking the local area.

Last month the 47-year-old mother of one vanished, leaving her Oakley Drive home following an argument with her husband at 10am on June 29.

Last week, detectives from the Missing Persons Squad interviewed Mrs Ristevski’s stepson, Anthony Rickard but today The Herald Sun reports Mr Rickard is now not speaking to police.

Karen Ristevski is described as 160cm tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans and it is believed she had a Coach handbag and a Coach purse with her.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

6. Queensland schools banned 150 parents for violence against teachers last year.

Figures released in Queensland show that last year, 150 parents were banned from school grounds over violence or threats of violence against teachers, while 174 teachers received workers compensation after being assaulted by students.

More than 1500 students have been suspended or expelled for assaulting state school teachers in the past 15 months.

The ABC reports that a campaign, Respect Our Staff will be introduced to schools aimed to prevent abuse and violence directed towards teachers by raising community awareness.

LNP’s education spokeswoman, Tracy Davis, said it was like a fight club.

QLD Education Minister Kate Jones said the government was focused on “empowering teachers and supporting teachers in our classrooms and in our schools.”

7. Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention takes the world by storm.

Michelle Obama has won the race – the race for the best speech so far of the US presidential election.

Her take-down of Donald Trump, without mentioning his name, on the first night of the Democratic National Convention has become the most talked about thing on the Internet.

The First Lady condemned “the hateful language that we hear from public figures on TV,” saying that “our motto is, when they go low, we go high.”

She said “This election — every election — is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of our lives. And I am here tonight because in this election, there is only one person who I trust with that responsibility — only one person who I believe is truly qualified to be President of the United States. And that is our friend, Hillary Clinton.”

