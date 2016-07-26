Dylan Voller, one of the teenage boys whose mistreatment in juvenile detention was exposed by Four Corners, has written a letter thanking the Australian public for their support.

Voller was repeatedly abused in custody over several years, and footage of him hooded and strapped to a chair was among the most shocking images broadcast on the program.

On Tuesday evening, his solicitor Peter O’Brien released a letter written by the teenager, who remains in custody.

“I would just like to thank the whole Australian community for the support you have showed for us boys as well as our families,” Voller wrote.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to [apologise] to the community for my wrongs and I can’t wait to get out and make up for them.”

Voller also thanked his family, his lawyers, the ABC, Indigenous and human rights activists, and his friends.

A troubled teenager with behavioural problems, Voller has been in and out of juvenile detention since he was 11 years old. His offences include car theft, robberies and, more recently, assault.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.