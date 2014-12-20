The family of Sydney siege victim Katrina Dawson says a new charity will honour her memory by supporting education opportunities for women.

Ms Dawson, 38, was regarded as one of the “best and brightest barristers” at the NSW Bar before she was killed in the Martin Place siege on Tuesday.

Katrina Dawson.

Former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce was named as the founding member of the Katrina Dawson Foundation.

Its launch followed the establishment of a memorial fund for Lindt cafe manager Tori Johnson, which has so far raised more than $65,000 for mental health organisation Beyondblue, including a $51,000 donation from Lindt Australia.

In a statement, Ms Dawson’s family said the mother-of-three had “inspired so many people to ask us what can be done to preserve and honour her memory”.

“Katrina was a light in so many lives,” the statement said.

“She shone in so many ways. And she made the most of every opportunity she had.

“It is our hope that out of her senseless death we will, through the opportunities the foundation will provide, bring meaning to the lives of other amazing young women.”

A memorial service is planned for next Tuesday at Sydney University, where Ms Dawson studied law and Dame Quentin was principal and chief executive officer.

Quentin Bryce.

Ms Dawson’s family has requested those attending wear “a splash of aqua”, which was Ms Dawson’s favourite colour, and donate to the foundation instead of bringing flowers.

The university’s Women’s College said in a statement that members of its community were “keen to honour Katrina’s memory in a purposeful and special way”.

“We know our college community will wish to support the foundation given the many emails and calls we have received from alumnae and friends,” the college said.

This article originally appeared on ABC News and is republished here with permission.