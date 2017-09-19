These six women look like the bridal party. Except they're not.

You carefully pick out a frock, spend hours getting ready and rock up to an event feeling on top of the world – until you realise someone else is wearing the exact same outfit.

I’ve just described some women’s worst nightmare. It was also the reality for not one, but six ladies who turned up to their friend’s wedding on the weekend all wearing the same navy blue, lace dress.

And no, they weren’t the bridesmaids.

The six women had all chosen the same fitted Debbie Lace Pencil Dress from Forever New, which retails for $159.99.

Thankfully, they also all had a sense of humour and decided to pose for a photo together with the bride.

One of the six-some, Debbie Speranza‎, shared the photo on Facebook along with a message directed at Forever New.

"You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event," she suggested.

"No, we are NOT the bridesmaids just the guests.[I] think I deserve a gift voucher for all this advertisement."

And by that last comment, she was referring to the thousands of people who have commented on and shared the post - as well as the 36,000 who have liked it - on Facebook.

We agree with the many commenters who say the photo proves one thing - they all have great taste.

