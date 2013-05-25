Saturday's news in 2 minutes.

1. Forbes have released their annual list of the World’s Most Powerful Women, featuring 100 women who have a considerable impact on the world – including politicians, billionaires CEOs and celebrities alike. The “No. 1 Power Woman” is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Chancellor Merkel has topped the list no less than seven times in the past 10 years.

Australia’s Prime Minister Julia Gillard made the list at number 28, and South Korean President Park Guen-hye made the list for the first time at number 11. Oprah Winfrey (number 13) and Hillary Clinton (number five) both appeared on the inaugural list in 2004, and are still ranking today.

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg’s advice to “lean in” must be working for her, as she appeared on the list at number six. The list also paid tribute to female entrepreneurs, featuring Arianna Huffington (founder of Huffington Post, number 56) and Diane von Furstenberg (fashion designer, number 74).

Celebrities included on the list, for their philanthropy or business endeavors, included Angelina Jolie (number 37), Shakira (number 52), and Beyonce (number 17).

Click through the gallery below for more of Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women 2013:

2. Police will interview the alleged terrorists who brutally killed a soldier in London this weekend. The alleged attackers, Michael Adebolajo and Michael Oluwatobi Adebowale, are currently recovering from gunshot wounds sustained after the attack.

The family of the deceased soldier, 25-year-old Lee Rigby, gave a moving statement at a tearful press conference. His stepfather said, “Rest in peace, our fallen soldier. We love you loads and words could not describe how loved and sadly missed you will be.”

3. Liberal MP Wyatt Roy has announced that he supports same-sex marriage, saying, “I support the right of same-sex couples to have their loving and committed relationships recognised in state-sanctioned marriage.”

4. London’s Heathrow airport closed briefly after British Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday. The plane was billowing smoke when it was forced to land, and an investigation is reportedly underway.

6. In an unrelated incident two men, who threatened to blow up a Pakistan International Airline plane over England, are set to be charged today on suspicion of endangerment of an aircraft. News Ltd reports that the pair became involved in an altercation with flight attendants after they were told not to enter the cockpit, and then threatened, “don’t bloody speak to us or we will blow up the plane”.

6. The world’s largest Lego model has been unveiled in New York’s Times Square. The model, which is a replica of a spacecraft from Star Wars (an X-Wing starfighter to be precise) is three mertres high and 13 metres long. It took five million Lego bricks to construct.