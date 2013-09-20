FLUFF: Why has this Disney star been barred from entering Russia?

1. Selena Gomez denied Russian Visa for gay rights stance.

Former Disney starlet Selena Gomez has been forced to cancel her Russian tour after being denied a Visa.

Speaking to The Moscow Times, Gomez’s reps said that Russia’s new anti-gay laws (which criminalise public homosexual acts) were one of the reasons for Gomez’s rejection. Russian authorities have been tightening travel restrictions for performers who speak out in favor of gay rights, after celebrities like Madonna and Lady Gaga spoke out against the laws during their Russian shows.

The 21-year-old singer-actress was scheduled to play St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace on September 23 and Moscow’s Olimiisky stadium on September 25.

3. Miranda Kerr is selling Japanese laundry detergent. And it is amazing.

Disclaimer: If you are prone to seizures from flashing lights/bright colours/Victoria’s Secret models strutting through supermarket aisles with trolleys full of washing detergent, you should probably look away now.

But, for the rest of us?

Laundry! Fundry! Fun! Fun!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfC0BjKvuYc

For those of you wondering why on earth Miranda Kerr is doing this, we’re guessing it’s part of her contract with Proctor & Gamble.

Or, just because: Fun!

And here are some picture of Miranda Kerr when she’s not, you know, spruiking laundry detergent:

5. Gennifer Flowers says she would still be with Bill Clinton if it wasn’t for Chelsea.

Remember Gennifer Flowers? The woman who claimed that she had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton in the lead up to the 1992 Presidential Election? Bill and his wife/everyone’s favourite feminist girl crush, Hillary, publicly denied Flowers’ claims, but it seems that, twenty years later, she still hasn’t given up.

Speaking to The Daily Mail (trust), Flowers has given an exclusive interview on her alleged life with Bill, claiming that she would still be with him if it wasn’t for the birth of his daughter, Chelsea. She said: “Bill and I would be together today if it wasn’t for politics. It was me, Billy and Hillary. Then they had Chelsea and the stakes got too high.”

Flowers then went on to claim that Hillary Clinton was bisexual. “I just know what Bill told me and that was that he was aware that Hillary was bisexual and he didn’t care. He should know,” she said.

Flowers then time travelled back to the early-1990s, in order to relocate her relevance.

7. Shane Warne flies to London. Cue: chaos.

So, Shane Warne is flying back to London. And that can only mean one thing:

HE’S FLYING BACK TO SAVE HIS ROMANCE WITH LIZ HURLEY!

Except he’s not, he’s going to a golf tournament:

Pumped for scotland & the @dunhilllinks golf tournament. I received my invite 2 months ago & have been excited ever since..#foreleft — Shane Warne (@warne888) September 20, 2013

Awkward.

Warne was spotted jetting out of Melbourne with his kids. The former cricketer reportedly told the gathered paparazzi: “We are going to have a good time… We are going to be away for ages.”

Warne and Hurley’s relationship has been on the rocks as of late, with their regular Twitter exchanges falling dangerously quiet. Click here to read more.

9. Forbes highest-earning couples announced.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have once again been named Forbes highest-earning couple, edging out Brad and Angelina to take out the top spot.

And here’s some more Beyonce, because we all know that you can never have too much:

10. Is Glee’s Cory Monteith worth a mention in memoriam?

The tragic death of 31 year-old Glee star Cory Monteith shocked the world. So it came as no surprise when the powers-that-be chose to include him in the annual Emmy’s In Memoriam segment, which are being hosted by Neil Patrick Harris this Sunday.

But not everyone agrees that Cory is worthy of a mention, which would put him in the same ranks as figures such as James Gandolfini and Jean Stapleton.

In response to the controversy, Emmy producer Ken Ehrlich and CBC executive Jack Sussman have defended their decision during a conference call with reporters this week. Ehrlich said: “It was a rather personal choice… it was important to be responsive to younger viewers, to whom Cory Monteith meant as much as perhaps these other four individuals meant to their own generations.”

Cory’s tribute will be delivered by fellow Glee star, Jane Lynch.

11. Mel B goes all Miley in her new music video.

The video for Mel B’s new single, ‘For Once in My Life’, is… interesting. It starts off okay. She’s just your average gal heading into the office in the morning. But then things start happening. Hair is cut. Leopard print bralettes are donned. Clones start making out.

Yeah. Things get weird:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_onTiFd5V8Y