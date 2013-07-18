Fluff: Vogue amputates Claire Danes.

1. Claire Danes is missing a leg in Vogue.

Claire Danes is joined by her Homeland co-star Damian Lewis for an editorial in the latest issue of American Vogue, only problem is she is missing a leg.

The 34-year-old’s right shin and foot disappear into a swathe of silk satin in one of the images that features Danes as her Homeland character Carrie Mathison in bed with her co-star Damian Lewis, aka Sergeant Brody shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Unless they’ve accidentally given away the part of the plot line in season two of Homeland?

3. Lea Michele is grieving alongside Monteith’s family and thanks fans.

Lea Michele, 26, has issued a statement after the coroner’s report found that Cory Monteith died of a “a mixed drug toxicity, and it involved heroin primarily and also alcohol”.

“Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them,” reads the statement.

“They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

Glee star Dianna Agron, 27, has also spoken out about grieving the loss of her friend and co-star Cory Monteith.

She described him as “one of the most generous and kind people I have ever met.”

“I have never lost a friend. In this difficult time, I am leaning on all of the wonderful memories we shared with Cory, how many ways he was able to make us smile. ‘Glee’ was a gift to all of us. It gave us a family in this industry. We really cut our teeth and grew up on this show,” she wrote in a statement.

5. Imagine if Josh Duhamel checked you out.

Father-to-be Josh Duhamel surprised shoppers at a Los Angeles grocery store for a shoot for Diet Pepsi.

The 40-year-old checked out groceries, handed out cans of Diet Pepsi and rode around in a shopping trolley.

Take a look:

http://youtu.be/BMGMi2Webd0

7. Kim Kardashian is ’embracing motherhood’.



You know it’s a slow news day when you see headlines like: Kim Kardashian Speaks!

We’re pretty sure she never had a debilitating speech impediment or locked in syndrome BUT she has spoken out for the time since becoming a mother and that folks is newsworthy, obviously.

Here’s what she wrote on her blog, “These past couple of weeks have been filled with the most exciting experiences of my life,” she wrote.

“I’m enjoying this time to fully embrace motherhood and spend time at home with my family.”

“It truly means everything to me. I am so blessed to have the support of my family and fans in this beautiful moment.”

9. Beyonce to fan: Put that damn camera down!

Beyonce has told a fan to “Put the damn camera down” during a performance of her hit single Irreplaceable in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you can’t watch it now, Beyonce said: “See, you can’t even sing because you’re too busy taping.

I’m right in your face baby, you gotta seize this moment baby! Put that damn camera down!

The male fan then put down his smartphone and sang along.



Beyonce then said: “Yes, that’s much better.”