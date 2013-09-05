Fluff: Scarlett Johansson is engaged.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to journalist Romain Dauriac, according to People magazine.

“They’re engaged and very happy,” a source says of the couple.

Johansson, 28, was spotted wearing a stunning vintage Art Deco ring while in Italy promoting her new sci-fi film Under the Skin at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple have been dating for nine months.

3. Gwen Stefani ‘pregnant with baby number 3.’



Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale are expecting baby number three, according to In Touch magazine.

The 43-year-old singer reportedly “couldn’t be happier” about the news.

The couple have two children, Kingston Rossdale, 7, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 5.

5. Did Robin Thicke cheat on his wife at the VMAs?

By now you’ve probably seen the photo of Robin Thicke grabbing Lana Scolaro’s bum at a VMA after party that’s circulating the internet:

And now 20-year-old Scolaro has spoken to a tabloid magazine about the night.

Thicke reportedly used the shady pick-up line, “I just love the fact that you’re so young.”

(Pauses to vomit.)

“I don’t think he cared what [his wife Paula Patton] thought,” says Scolaro. “His hands were everywhere.”

“I went to the bathroom, and when I came out he was standing there,” she tells Life & Style. “He turned off the lights so no one could see us, and he started making out with me. He was grabbing me. He was like, ‘I want to get you into bed!’”

According to Scolaro nothing else happened, because they were continuously getting ‘interrupted’. However, Robin allegedly gave Lana his number and told her he would see her at New York Fashion Week.

A rep for Paula Patton has addressed the allegations, saying that “it’s just a girl looking for some attention. Paula and Robin aren’t concerned”.

7. ‘Blue Is The Warmest Color’ stars say shooting lesbian sex and fight scenes was ‘horrible.’

Actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos from the critically acclaimed film ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour’ claim Abdellatif Kechiche, the director, pushed them to their limit filming lesbian sex scenes and made them actually fight in violent scenes.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the actress divulge details about vagina moulds, the 10-minute ’embarrassing’ lesbian sex scene and how neither wants to work with Kechiche again.

“We spent 10 days on just that one scene,” says Seydoux. “It wasn’t like, ‘OK, today we’re going to shoot the sex scene!’ It was 10 days.”

When asked about the authenticity of the fight scenes, Exarchopoulos says it was “horrible” because she was actually getting pummeled in the face.

Daily Beast: You were really hitting her?

Adèle: Of course! She was really hitting me. And once she was hitting me, there were people there screaming, “Hit her!” and she didn’t want to hit me, so she’d say sorry with her eyes and then hit me really hard.

Léa: [Kechiche] shot with three cameras, so the fight scene was a one-hour continuous take. And during the shooting, I had to push her out of a glass door and scream, “Now go away!” and [Adèle] slapped the door and cut herself and was bleeding everywhere and crying with her nose running, and then after, [Kechiche] said, “No, we’re not finished. We’re doing it again.”

Not surprisingly, both actresses said they would not work with Kechiche again.

http://youtu.be/LW1UfYdtcHg

9. Peek inside Cameron Diaz’s stunning house.

In breaking celebrity real estate news, Cameron Diaz has an amazing house.

The 41-year-old can’t take all the credit for the pad featured in Elle Decor’s October issue, she enlisted the help of interior designer, Kelly Wearstler to help decorate.

“I blame my love of sparkly, shiny things on my Cuban roots,” Diaz said. “But I also wanted a place that felt very homey, very tactile. Kelly is unparalleled when it comes to striking that mix.”

A is for Animal print, B is for Black, N is for North Korea Chic. Wait, What?

An article on Elle.com by the magazine’s Creative Director Joe Zee suggests that the autocratic nation of North Korea is ‘in’ for autumn.



In the A-Z Fall fashion feature, the letter N is bought to you by North Korea Chic.

Because fashion, right?

Zee writes: “Some iteration of the military trend stomps the runways every few seasons. This time, it’s edgier, even dangerous, with sharp buckles and clasps and take-no-prisoners tailoring.”

And you, know genocide and tortuous prison camps.