Celeb news: Why Melissa Doyle really left Sunrise (and how much it cost her).

1. Why Channel 7 chose Kochie over Mel (and how much it cost her).



Sydney Confidential is reporting that Channel Seven told Melissa Doyle she would step down from her appointment as co-host of Sunrise and accept a $150,000 a year pay cut.

A network insider revealed the offer was non-negotiable and a “shattered Doyle accepted the terms with little complaint”.

“She thought she was going to die in the chair and was stunned that the decision had been made to replace her. But, because she works and has become accustomed to being on a high salary, resigning was not an option,” the insider revealed.

When Doyle announced her resignation on June 20, she said in a statement: “I’ve been offered a great opportunity to front a new, prime time network news initiative”.

”I decided it was time to take on a new challenge and so it is with great sadness that I announce I will be leaving Sunrise.”

According to News Corp it seems her new opportunity, is a “hastily created one that represents a demotion” for Doyle who has been the co-host of Sunrise for 14 years – nearly 12 of those alongside David Koch.

Doyle’s new appointment is covering the 4:30pm afternoon news bulletin with the possibility of joining Matt White at the desk of a new evening news bulletin on Seven’s digital channel, 7Two.

Doyle has been replaced by Samantha Armytage, who is eight years her junior.

2. Charlie Sheen has cut off child support to his twin sons. Read why here.



3. Robin Thicke’s new single is, well, just as bad as Blurred Lines.



Robin Thicke has released his new single, Give It 2 U, and the lyrics well,they’re along the same lines of Blurred Lines:

“I got this for you / a little Thicke for you / A big kiss for you / I got a hit for you / Big d–k for you / Let me give it to you.”

But really, did we expect anything else?

Thicke’s controversial video for hit single, Blurred Lines has been criticised for being demeaning to woman. When attempting to defend the clip in an interview with GQ, Thicke dug himself a bigger hole.

“We tried to do everything that was taboo. Bestiality, drug injections, and everything that is completely derogatory towards women. Because all three of us are happily married with children, we were like, “We’re the perfect guys to make fun of this.”People say, “Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?” I’m like, “Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman. I’ve never gotten to do that before. I’ve always respected women.” So we just wanted to turn it over on its head and make people go, “Women and their bodies are beautiful. Men are always gonna want to follow them around.”

4. Forget white weddings, the hot new celebrity trend is walking down the aisle in BLACK. Click to find out which singer tied the knot in gothic style over the weekend.

5. Kate Middleton given condoms as royal baby shower gift from Finland government.

The Duke and Duchess of have received a baby starter kit from Kela, Finland’s social security agency, containing everything parents need for a new addition to their family.

The free package is offered to all expectant mothers in Finland and includes clothes – from romper suits to booties – bedding, cloth nappies AND condoms.

The Royal Baby may not be born just yet, but a Wikipedia page called, Child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been published stating that the child is due to be born on the 13 July 2013.

At this time there is no such definitive statements about the sex of the baby.

6. Guess who Channing Tatum had a crush on as a kid? Details here …





7. Memo to women: the menfolk hate your wedges.

Just when you thought it was perfectly reasonable to wear something other than stilettos along comes the information that men actually hate every comfortable shoe choice you’re making.

Oh, wait make that 2,103 American men aged 18 and over who are currently “in a relationship” and have time to fill out surveys conducted by CouponCodes4You.

The styles they found least attractive:

1. Wedge shoes- 71%

2. Uggs- 67%

3. Crocs- 63%

4. Platforms- 58%

5. Flip flops- 55%

6. Moccasins- 49%

7. Mary Janes- 42%

8. Ballet shoes- 37%

9. Kitten heels- 34%

10. Sneakers- 25%

So, sneaker wedges? Totally fine.

8. We never thought we’d say it, but we’re feeling so sorry for Lindsay Lohan and how miserable her birthday was yesterday. Click here for details.





9. What happened when Jennifer Aniston ate a burger.

This one time, Jennifer Aniston ate a Big Mac.

Yes, it’s a slow celebrity news day: Aniston, 44, revealed she ate a burger with her fiance in New York Magazine.

“I’ll never forget when Justin and I were on a road trip and we were so hungry,” dishes Aniston, referring to her husband-to-be Justin Theroux. “The only thing around was McDonald’s. I think I ordered a Big Mac. Wow, my body did not react well to that! It was like putting gasoline in a purified system. I am always trying to eat organic and natural foods, so that just made my stomach turn and made me feel terrible. And I think what you put in your body, as well as stress, is reflected in the quality of your skin.”

In other burger news, Beyonce has shared a photo of herself at a burger joint.

The 31-year-old singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram enjoying a burger and fries (with a peach coloured beverage – bellini?- in a champagne flute) from the fast food restaurant In-N-Out.