Fluff: Princess Charlene responds to 'runaway bride' rumours.

1. Monaco’s Princess Charlene has broken her silence.

Cast your minds back to the Royal Wedding, no, not that one, the other one with Monaco’s Prince Albert II and South African former swimmer Charlene Wittstock – remember her tears and the perfunctory kiss that sealed the wedding deal?

She’s given a rare interview breaking her silence revealing that her tears weren’t due to her fiance’s philandering ways.

“Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony].

“And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking ‘Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry”‘.

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco as she’s now known has also said the rumours that she tried to flee in the days before the wedding were ‘categorical lies’.

“It was such a wonderful three days,’ she told the Times. ‘Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, ‘Oh my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?'”

“I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off. There was a lot going on. It was beautiful; it was sentimental, showing my most intimate moment to the world.”

3. Hugh Jackman accidentally offends spa goers with his nudity.

Oops. Hugh Jackman has accidentally offended spa goers at a hot springs onsen in Japan by casually striding around sans pants.

The Wolverine actor failed to cover up his private parts and it took a fair few strange looks from bystanders till Jackman realised that the small hand towel provided was to cover his manhood.

The actor told WENN, “The place is separated male and female and they hand you a towel, a small washcloth and there are eight different types of tubs with heats of different temperatures”.

“I’m getting so hot and I’m using the towel they gave me to dip into the cold water and put it on my head and I was getting very strange looks from everybody.”

“I was feeling uncomfortable and finally this guy in the tub grunts and points to my head and then grunts and points to my private parts. Finally, I realised the towel was meant to be covering my privates and I’d spent about an hour just waltzing around this place with this thing in one hand and a beer in my other hand!”

Awkward.

5. Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel pranked at his own wedding.

The joke was on TV funny man Jimmy Kimmel over the weekend as he tied the knot to long-term girlfriend Molly McNearney.

When waiting for his bride-to-be at the end of the aisle, Kimmel was treated to a surprise appearance from wedding guest Gabourey Sidibe in a white bridal gown.

The 30-year-old ‘Precious’ star stepped out of a limousine with a friend holding her trailing gown replacing the bride-to-be down the aisle. The popular TV host of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ loved the prank, laughing as he greeted her. You can see an image here.

Like his chat show, Kimmel’s wedding was a star studded affair with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Ellen DeGeneres attending.

7. Amanda Seyfried talks ‘vagina sparks’ in Elle.

In a new interview with Elle magazine Amanda Seyfried talks about the need for physical attraction in a relationship or ‘vagina sparks’: “Everybody I’ve dated I’ve been sexually attracted to immediately. Sparks don’t grow—your vagina doesn’t become more inclined to wanting someone just because you’re around them.”

Seyfried also has the word “minge” –slang for vagina- tattooed on her foot and explained the meaning of it to Chelsea Handler on her talk show.

“It means vagina and kind of proud of it,” she said. “It’s my nickname. You can’t see it, but it’s called Minge and it’s slang in England. It has something to do with your pubic hair in the dictionary.”

9. Is there nothing Kris Jenner won’t do for ratings?

As you may have already heard Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has a talk show and in her premiere episode the 57-year-old she teased the audience with a fake picture of North West.

She posted a photo of her holding a swaddled baby, along with the caption, “You never know who will stop by our show today! #WatchKris” on the “The Kris Jenner Show” Facebook page before the show went to air in the US.

Jenner DID produce a baby at the end of her Fox talk show, but it wasn’t North West but the a baby belonging to her stylist, Monica Rose.

The famous grandmother hinted that North West will make her public debut when her mother and father, rapper Kanye West, are ready.

“Kim’s just got to do that on her own time,” Jenner said. “Let her have her privacy for a little bit and calm down. And when she comes out, she comes out.”

No, really?