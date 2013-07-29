FLUFF: New Hillary Clinton miniseries.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

If you just can’t handle the suspense of waiting to see if Hillary Clinton will be running for the top spot in the 2016 US presidential race, then we’ve got some news that will tide you over until then.

NBC has announced that they are making a four-hour miniseries based on Hillary Clinton’s life. The NBC release said that the series would “recount Clinton’s life as a wife, politician and Cabinet member from 1998 to present.”

It continued: “The script will begin with Clinton living in the White House as her husband is serving the second of his two terms as president. In the years following, she would eventually become a United States senator, run for president and, ultimately, serve the country as secretary of state.” Good luck fitting all that into four hours.

The series doesn’t have a script yet, but it does have some serious talent attached to the program.

Scriptwriter and director Courtney Hunt, who made the Oscar-nominated film Frozen River, will take over those two roles. And the task of bringing one of the most powerful women in the world to life, will be given to actress Diane Lane.

It won’t be an entirely positive depiction of Clinton, however, and NBC entertainment executive Bob Greenblatt said that it would be both complimentary and critical of Clinton’s decisions. Greenblatt commented, “I don’t think she will endorse it”.

We wonder what she’d have to say about that…

2. The editor of Redbook magazine has confessed to pressuring new mums by running post-baby-body celebrity covers. But she says she’s changed her tune with her latest cover (featuring Kristen Bell). We say … not so fast. Details here.



3. Jennifer Aniston feels ‘already married’.

Jennifer Aniston isn’t shifting her wedding plans around Brangelina, nor is she arguing with fiance Justin Theroux about the venue.

The 44-year-old has revealed the pair are simply waiting for the right time in their schedules to make it official.

“We just want to do it when it’s perfect, and we’re not rushed, and no one is rushing from a job or rushing to a job,” she told the Associated Press while promoting her latest film, We’re the Millers. “And, you know, we already feel married.”

4. Downton Abbey has released it’s first official pics of Lady Mary’s bub. Check them out here and you won’t BELIEVE what his name is – we got chills.

5. Alisa and Lysandra win The Block: Sky High.

Alisa and Lysandra have won The Block: Sky High. Their first-floor apartment sold for $1.435 million coming in at $295,000 over its reserve price of $1.14 million. The South Australian twins took home a first prize of $100,000, their prize money a whopping $395,000.

Sydneysiders Madi and Jarrod came second selling their apartment for $1.601 million. The couple pocketed $291,000 and lost out to the twins by only $4000.

Matt and Kim’s (those of the Jackson Pollock paint splattered room reveal) level two apartment sold for $1.455 million, the Perth couple taking home prize money to the value of $250,000.

Bec and George won $242,000 their third-floor apartment sold for $1.507 million, well over the $1.265 million reserve.

Trixie and Johnno took home $205,000 their penthouse apartment sold for – the highest price of the competition – $1.605 million.

6. Katy Perry did WHAT for three months before posing for Vogue? That rules us out (not that we were in the running).



7. Jackie O’s bizarre beauty confession.

The 2DAY radio presenter has revealed on air that the freckles on her nose are not actually real.

“For years, people have always complimented me on the freckles on my nose… What people don’t know is that since I was 18 I’ve been drawing those freckles on my nose every morning.”

Following her confession, co-host Kyle Sandilands gave Jackie a hand in making those spots just a little more noticeable.

“I went and fixed up some billboards over the weekend… the one down at the airport, even changed the name; Kyle and Freckles.”

8. Ever wondered what The Village People’s YMCA would sound like sung by hobbits? Of course you have! Click here for visual (and aural) bliss.

9. WTF Fashion: Sharkini’s and leather bike shorts.

The Fashion Police want to pull Piper Perabo in for questioning after the 36-year-old actress wore leather bike shorts in New York recently.

And remember Sharknado? One American fashion designer Aby Rulloda has designed a “sharkini” bathing suit complete with Jaws-style cutout and shiny white teeth.

It’s already gone gangbusters, with Rulloda telling the New York Post that she’s sold 150 of the $100 suits in the past two weeks.