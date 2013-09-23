FLUFF: Miley Cyrus fans send death threats to Lorde.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Miley fans send death threats to Lorde

And people say that One Direction fans are intense.

Mere minutes after New Zealand singer Lorde’s single Royals went to number 1 on the US iTunes charts, the 16-year-old started receiving death threats from Miley Cyrus fans outraged that their idol had been knocked down a peg.

wo #1 on US itunes. even if it lasts an hour i feel HAPPY. downside is all these miley fans telling me they’re gonna stab my rotting corpse — Lorde (@lordemusic) September 19, 2013

Lorde retweeted some of the criticism, which included:

@lordemusic kill yourself you crusty old hag — Bangerz Oct 8th (@wethinkmiley) September 19, 2013

And:

@lordemusic your eyes are too far apart — ჯℭჯ (@richieminx) September 19, 2013

Meanwhile, Miley wore this at the I Heart Radio Music festival on the weekend. Because EDGY.

And she burst into tears during a performance of her new single Wrecking Ball. It is sad that she’s going througha break up, but it’s kind of hard to take her seriously when she’s wearing a giant nappy and slapping the bum of a dwarf. Check it out:

2. Guess which rock legend is about to become a great granddaddy? Details here.

3. EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S

Here’s a gallery of Emmy pics we’ll be updated all day. Head here for more detailed goss. Celeb and style ed Nicky is all over that shiz.

4. Fergie has shared another adorable pic of new bub Axl, click here to see it.

5. Oprah admits she came close to nervous breakdown

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Oprah admitted that she suffered the ‘symptoms’ of a nervous breakdown ‘in the middle of my struggling network.’

Oprah’s network OWN did not immediately receive the ratings the media mogul had expected, and after 25 years at the top of the TV food chain, Queen Oprah was not used to failure.

It took an interview with Kony 2012 founder Jason Russell after his infamous breakdown (where he, um, ran naked down a public street abusing people), for Oprah to recognise that she had similar symptoms.

“I was sitting and listening to Jason Russell describe his symptoms…. Saying, ‘Um, this sounds pretty familiar to me.’”

“In the beginning, it was just sort of speeding and a kind of numbness and going from one thing to the next thing to the next thing. I will tell you when I realized that I thought, ‘All right, if I don’t calm down I’m gonna be in serious trouble.’ I was in the middle of doing voiceovers, you know? And I remember closing my eyes in between each page because looking at the page and the words at the same time was too much stimulation for my brain.”

Oprah also spoke about her decision not to marry her partner Stedman Graham:

“He’s a traditional man, and this is a very un-traditional relationship. And I think it’s acceptable as a relationship, but if I had the title ‘wife’… I think that there would be other expectations for what a wife is and what a wife does.”

6. Mila Kunis‘ friend says the actress was destined to fall in love with Ashton Kutcher. And here’s the unbelievably sweet reason why.

7. Jane Lynch says Cory Monteith’s death has ‘been brutal’ for Lea Michele

Jane Lynch spoke very candidly to People magazine yesterday about how deeply the loss of Cory Monteith has affected her and her fellow Glee castmates.

“I think that grieving comes in waves. Every day that I go to work, I walk past his trailer, and every time I look at a call sheet I see that his name is not on there. Every time I do a scene with the kids I realize that he’s not there, so you’re reminded in every moment. It’s hard, and it feels like such a waste.”

When referring to Monteith’s girlfriend Lea Michele, Lynch said “I know it’s just been brutal for her. I never lost a boyfriend when I was 26 years old. I can’t tell her what her experience is. She’s a champion, and she is a rock star, and she is getting through this.”

There will be a Glee episode dedicated to Monteith next month, as well as a tribute at today’s Emmy’s (which not everyone was happy about).

8. A Brazillian interviewer has given Justin Timberlake an autographed sculpture of her butt … and his reaction is priceless. Watch and be prepared to laugh A LOT.

9. Rihanna poses with monkey. Results in arrest.

Rihanna spent the weekend in Thailand, and as is her way, catalogued the entire trip via Instagram. Unfortunately, ‘talkin dirty’ to a protected species in Thailand is illegal, and the two gentlemen who brought the monkey to her for a fun photo oppotunity have now been arrested.

Afteer seeing the picture of RiRi and her new buddy on Instagram, authorities tracked down the men and arrested them for possession of a protected animal.

10. One Direction arrive in Adelaide. Break the brains of every teenage girl in the vicinity.