Fluff: Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their first child.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Just in time for (Australian) Father’s Day, Michael Buble has become a dad.

The singer, 37, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 26, welcomed son Noah at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 in Vancouver.

Bublé announced the happy baby news via Instagram, sharing an intimate photo of his new family.

He captioned the image, “Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada.”

2.Everyone has to start somewhere and The Newsroom star Jeff Daniels kicked off his career starring in a commercial about … diarrhea! Watch the hilarious moment when his secret was revealed on national television here.

3. Miranda kerr channels Italian porn star, shows nipple.

Miranda Kerr features in the September issue of V Magazine as Ilona Staller stage name, Cicciolina – a Hungarian-born Italian porn star, politician and singer.

Famous for delivering political speeches with one breast exposed, she continued to make hardcore pornographic films while she was a member of parliament.

The magazine’s explanation for the photoshoot titled Miranda as Cicciolina as “BRIGHT-EYED BEAUTY MIRANDA KERR EMBODIES THE ARCADIAN ESSENCE OF SINGER AND ADULT FILM STAR CICCIOLINA, THE POLITICAL LEADER OF ITALY’S PARTY OF LOVE. IN DELICATE LACE AND SOFT, SHEER STATEMENT PIECES, THIS NUBILE NYMPH SENDS A MESSAGE OF EXPOSURE.”

Click through the gallery to check out the editorial:

(WARNING: Nipple and bum cheeks on show, NSFW):

4. Watch this grandma pop and lock to Usher. Wow. Just wow. Click here for the awesome clip.

5. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey asked to host The Golden Globes again

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have been reportedly asked back to host The Golden Globes again. That’s the scoop from Deadline.com reporter Nellie Andreeva.

She writes:

“Twenty million viewers can’t be wrong. Following the warm critical reception and big ratings for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s first hosting turn at the Golden Globes earlier this year, the comedy stars have been approached for a second go as emcees of the awards show. Unlike Ricky Gervais’ original deal, which had an option for a second turn as Globes host, I hear Fey and Poehler originally agreed to host this year’s ceremony as a one-time thing with no obligation to come back. But, given their success, it’s no surprise that NBC and Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Prods are asking them to return.”

As a reminder of their comic genius, here are their best moments from last year:

Taylor Swift may be the only person not too happy about it.

6. An unknown Sydney actress has scored a pivotal role in the next two installments of the Hunger Games franchise. Details here.

7. Olivia Newton John’s daughter speaks out about drug abuse for first time.

Chloe Lattanzi, the only child of Olivia Newton John has blamed her mothers fame for her four-year battle with alcohol and drugs.

Speaking for the first time to Woman’s Day about her addiction, Chloe said, “I was using most days and nights. And not only was I doing coke, I was drinking vodka heavily also. I had to combine the two.”

The 27-year-old singer blames the ‘immense pressure’ that comes with being the daughter of someone famous, saying “you don’t have a normal childhood and you don’t have that space to make mistakes and find your feet, as everyone is watching you.”

8. Dancers performed to Christina Aguilera’s “Show Me How You Burlesque” … 13-year-old Sam made his grand entrance on a chandelier to Jennifer Lopez’s “Dance Again … is this the most over-the-top kid’s party you’ve ever seen? Click here to decide.

9. Ricky Martin’s gay bullying regret.

The Voice coach, Ricky Martin has revealed he bullied gay people before he came to terms with his own sexuality in an interview with the Australian edition of GQ magazine.

“I look back now and realise I would bully people who I knew were gay,” he said. “I had internalised homophobia.

To realise that was confronting to me. I wanted to get away from that.”

The 41-year-old singer says he suffered from poor self-esteem due to his strict upbringing.

“I was very angry, very rebellious. I used to look at gay men and think, I’m not like that, I don’t want to be like that, that’s not me. I was ashamed,” the singer explained.

“When you’re told you’re wrong by everyone, from society, from your faith – my self-esteem was crushed. I took my anger out on those around me.”

Martin came out as a gay in 2010. He made the announcement on his website, writing, “I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am.”

He now campaigns for gay rights, including his work with the Give A Damn campaign.

10. Turns out Lamar is not missing, just washing his car.

Well, this is awkward.

Khloe Kardashian’s husband Lamar Odom who has been reportedly missing for days has resurfaced near his home in California.

The Basketball player, who was said to be on a ‘drug binge’ was actually just washing his car at the car wash.

According to E! News (who practically own the Kardashian’s) Odom was spotted on Monday driving his white Mercedes SUV to the car wash, where he stayed for 45 minutes.

While this says little about his current drug and marriage issues, we can all sleep easier knowing that Lamar is safe, and that his car is clean.