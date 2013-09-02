Fluff: Behind the scenes at Kate Bosworth's wedding.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Kate Bosworth has married writer-director Michael Polish after a year-long engagement.

The couple tied the knot on August 31, 2013 in Montana and gave Martha Stewart magazine the scoop on their big day.

“We started collaborating with Kate and Michael several weeks ago. They secured the place, invited their guests, and then we came in to help enhance the look and feel of each of their events. The couple, who are huge fans of Montana (Michael’s paternal side is from there), chose the location for its privacy and rustic old-world charm,” a statement on the Martha Stewart says.

Bosworth wore two custom Oscar de la Renta dresses. She walked down the aisle in a strapless gown with eight-foot-long and 16-foot-wide train and changed into a floral embroidered tulle dress with scalloped cap sleeves for the reception. The groom wore a bespoke, three-piece charcoal Brooks Brothers suit.

Guest at the four-day wedding celebration were treated to welcome bags with locally bottled huckleberry soda and a handwritten message from the couple. They also had the chance to ride horses, fish, skeet shoot, hike, and test their archery skills at their range.

3. So, Ricki-Lee Coulter has a favourite stripper.

First she uploaded a nude photo of herself on a horse on Instagram, then she kissed a girl in the clip for her latest single Come and Get in Trouble with Me, and now Ricki-Lee has told Sydney Confidential she’s a regular at Kings Cross strip club Dream Girls, and has a favourite stripper called Pixie – who she describes as “so hot”.

The one time Gold Coast girl-next-door and former Australian Idol contestant has said “I’m not the girl that sits at home on a Saturday night plaiting her girlfriend’s hair, drinking tea and watching romantic comedies.

“I’m a strip club-going, champagne-spraying party girl and I wanted to write a song about that.”

Erm, okay then.

5. Miley Cyrus: “I’m so fucked up”

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence for the first time since THAT VMA performance with Robin Thicke.

In an interview with The Mirror she said: “I have so many fucking issues.”

“I am so fucked up- everyone does dumb stuff when they are messed up.”

“I don’t have a normal life,” she said. “I take a hiatus every now and again but I’m not good at that.”

Miley Cyrus has been trying to break free from her Disney star persona, ‘My last record I feel so disconnected from – I was 16 or 17 when I made it. When you’re in your 20s, you just don’t really know that person anymore.”

UPDATE:



Charlotte Dawson has contacted Mamamia and advised us the below story from the Herald Sun is not true. She has been working on the PR & Marketing for Recency Real Estate for several months and has no plans to become a real estate agent nor does she intend to quit her television career. Our sincerest apologies to Dawson.

7. Charlotte Dawson’s new career move.

After the widely publicised Twitter abuse scandal of last year, Australia’s Next Top Model judge Charlotte Dawson has announced she is quitting her television career as it’s too ‘nasty.’

Speaking to News Limited over the weekend, Dawson said, “I’m tired of the anxiety that comes with working in media, especially as a woman, because you’re scrutinised daily, and abused about the way you look.”

“I’m ageing and accepting that…the dignified thing, is to walk away.”

The 47-year-old former model and media personality is stepping out of the public eye and instead taking on a job as a real estate agent in Sydney. Dawson has accepted a job with Regency Real Estate with her focus being on affordable housing solutions for the homeless.

“The pressure has lifted off my shoulders. It’s given me great piece of mind,” Dawson said.

“My goal is to have a sense of well-being and quality of life.”

9. Former cyclist wins Masterchef.

Masterchef Australia 2013 drew to a close last night with a mouth-watering dessert rather aptly named ‘plight of the bumble-bees.’

The thrilling Grand-Finale ended a series with more than its fair share of tears, tantrums, arguments – oh, yeah and some cooking.

Three contestants battled it out for the title of Australia’s 2013 Masterchef, but ex-Town Planner and former professional athlete, Emma Dean emerged victorious.

As the series winner, Dean drove home with a new Alfa-Romeo, along with $100,000 prize money, a book-publishing deal, and a shiny new Masterchef trophy.

Dean was overjoyed with her success, stating, “the whole experience feels like a dream, what a rollercoaster…I can’t wait to head out into the food world and make this restaurant a reality.”

Lynton Tapp, who was runner-up in the competition, was awarded with $20,000 by American Express in order to help start up his food dream. Samira El Khafir, who came third in the series and was the first to be knocked out in the Grand Final, was awarded with $10,000.

10. Alicia Keys has a new haircut, people be judgin’.



Beyonce has a new do, Michelle Obama has red and blonde highlights and now Alicia Keys has cut her hair in what resembles a bowl cut when it’s styled down flat.

And that’s upset a lot of people.

Feelin fresh and feelin the love this morning! ;-) pic.twitter.com/OcqZK52jGR — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 30, 2013

The pixie crop has inspired a bunch of memes comparing her to everything from one of the Three Stooges to Dr Spock.

She responded with positivity (the arch enemy of haters):

Versatility!! ;-) i’m having so much fun! Love and light to u! pic.twitter.com/1Z68yaKWZp — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 30, 2013

11. Top models star in porny excuse for a fashion shoot.

Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Constance Jablonski, Andreea Diaconu, Alessandra Ambrosio, Cameron Russell, Behati Prinsloo, Toni Garrn, Doutzen Kroes, Karlina Caune, Jourdan Dunn all star in a porny photoshoot called ‘The Goddesses’ for Interview magazine.

The editorial is described on the website as, “Skin, fur, and pearls—an intoxicatingly timeless combination that frames the sophisticated, smoldering sexuality of the girls who set the room on fire.”

Vanessa Raphaely from Hurricane Vanessa blog takes issue with the editorial saying, “Substitute these expensive handbags, dead animals and baubles, plus high hooker heels for more downmarket stuff, and you’ve got … hookers.”

“But this is in Interview, shot by one of the world’s most successful magazines and features some of the most successful young women on our planet.

“And we lap it up.”

(Yuk. It all sounds like porn when you start thinking about it.)

We get what we deserve, dear readers.”

NSFW WARNING: